JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Wajid Aminu ended his season with 21 points when North Florida defeated Jacksonville 81-66 on Thursday evening.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 13 points and seven assists for North Florida (17-10, 10-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), who scored their fifth consecutive win. Garrett Sams added 13 points. Carter Hendricksen had 11 points.

David Bell had a season high of 24 points plus 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (12-15, 5-7). Destin Barnes added 13 points. Diante Wood had 12 points.

The Ospreys make it 2-0 this season against the Dolphins. North Florida defeated Jacksonville 75-68 on January 16. North Florida will play North Alabama at home on Saturday. Jacksonville will play Lipscomb at home next Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.