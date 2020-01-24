North Carolina's mother finds photos of her children on strangers' Facebook profile

advertisement

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) – A simple scroll on Facebook took a worrying turn for a North Carolina mother.

Becky Smith said that according to WGHP she did not expect to see a portrait of her three children on someone’s profile.

She said that a man who lives almost 300 kilometers away used a photo of her children as his own profile photo. She didn’t know him at all and thought it was very scary.

“My mouth fell open and I am like seeing this for real? I had something like that, what in the world? I made screenshots of it to make sure it was real,” said Smith.

Smith says she was so confused and didn’t understand why anyone would do this.

“I definitely describe it as creepy, because I just can’t imagine why he would use someone else’s photo,” said Smith.

She shared what happened with her friends and reported the photo to Facebook.

“I got two responses today from Facebook that they thought there was nothing wrong … that they investigated it and that person wasn’t trying to pretend I was me,” said Smith.

Smith said she shares photos of her children online all the time, especially to connect with friends far away.

“I love watching their children grow up and I know they enjoy watching my children grow,” said Smith.

Smith even went one step further by sending the man a personal message asking him to remove the photo.

“I sent him a private message and just said,” Why are you using my photo as your profile photo? “Said Smith.

WGHP contacted Facebook about the problem and all they could tell us is that their team is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action.

“I just want the photo to be taken. I mean, I really wanted Facebook to have it removed and just be more aware of things like this,” said Smith.

Later in the evening, Smith noted that the man had removed the statue. Facebook also confirmed with us that the image has been deleted.

