North Carolina woman who almost died of flu complications urges others to get their flu shot

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman from Alamance County makes it her mission to warn others to get the flu shot.

Jaime Bowers just came home from the hospital on Tuesday after she nearly died of flu complications.

Thirty-three people have now died of the North Carolina flu – 11 of them since the first of the year.

“It’s scary. It’s scary,” Bowers told WGHP.

She still can’t believe it.

“I’m just glad I’m still here. It really hit me when the doctor said,” You know you’re almost dead, right? “Bowers said. “When he said so, I thought,” Wow. “”

On Thursday, home from the hospital and connected to an oxygen device, she said the weeks since Christmas were a blur.

“They put me under and they had the tubes going in me,” Bowers said.

It is something that her husband, Jeremy, will never forget.

He says she had a fever of 103.5 degrees, but she seemed to be recovering.

“(But) the next morning I had the sudden urge, something told me to get her there. She didn’t respond, she couldn’t talk, her eyes wouldn’t open,” he said. “It is rather difficult to relive all that, it was scary, just to go through all those emotions.”

Eight of the ten days she was in a coma, Bowers couldn’t see his wife because he also got the flu.

“We have been together since we were 16,” he said.

The high school sweethearts are now reunited and make it their mission to not only live a healthier life, but also to teach others the importance of the flu shot.

“After all this, I realize that life is valuable,” Bowers said. “You don’t know if you’ll be here one day after another.”

Bowers is still experiencing some complications from the flu, including acute respiratory distress syndrome.

She said that some things might have been a bit worse for her because she was a smoker, but she wouldn’t wish this disease for anyone.

