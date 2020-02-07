Advertisement

The surprise meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu and General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of the Sudanese sovereignty council, on February 3 triggered a storm in Sudan – not only because of the conflict with the Palestinians.

“I informed the Prime Minister 48 hours earlier,” said Burhan. “There was no prior notification to the Prime Minister of Burhan’s trip to Uganda or his meeting with the Prime Minister of Israel,” said government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Salih. The members of the interim government are furious that Burhan has exceeded his authority as head of the sovereign council, violated the principles of the interim constitution, and acted without government consultation and approval.

Political forces are committed to building the new democracy in Sudan, shaping and defining emerging institutions, restricting the power of the army and its representatives in both the Sovereign Council and the government, and satisfying the representation of the civilian population in each country Body.

Now Israel has become a test case in this political struggle and it could not be to its advantage. Sadik al Mahdi, leader of the moderate Islamic National Umma Party, calls relations with Israel a “red line” that must not be crossed, while the head of the Sovereignty Council outlines the benefits of normalizing relations with Israel.

The head of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, will speak to the Ethiopian Prime Minister in Khartoum, Sudan on August 17, 2019. Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / REU

In his statements addressed to military leaders before (and after) his trip, he stated that the practical benefits would outweigh the inevitable portrayal of Sudan as a traitor to the Palestinian cause, especially how “the Palestinians themselves” recognize Israel , ”

The benefits seem to be mainly in money, and primarily in Sudan’s ability to access capital. Since the long-standing dictator Omar al-Bashir was deposed last April, much hope has been placed on the ability of the transitional institutions to gain international legitimacy and to bring the funds needed for this task to the country that is among the poorest of the World belongs to his rehabilitation.

Sudan must pay its immediate debts of more than $ 2 billion, manage its public debt of about $ 60 billion, which will overcome inflation to 60 percent and reduce its enormous unemployment rate.

The World Bank has already expressed its willingness to help Sudan build an adequate financial infrastructure. Among other things, Khartoum has to pass a banking law. Rebuilding a central bank; and to offset the need to help the poverty-stricken population while revising the subsidy policy, which currently accounts for more than 9 percent of GDP overall.

The Sudanese security forces will be guarded as demonstrators outside the State Department in the capital, Khartoum, on January 28, 2020. AFP

But all of this is not possible without money. And Khartoum is currently unable to receive financial support from international funding organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, private bank loans, or government support, as Khartoum is still on the list of U.S. states that support terrorism.

The United States lifted most of Sudan’s trade restrictions in 2017, but is in no hurry to give the interim government the key to the international piggy bank. Washington wants lasting, solid change and the creation of a stable, democratic and pro-Western regime that will take the anti-Iranian route. According to Sudanese commentators in the country’s highly controlled media, establishing relations with Israel would be convincing, at least on the latter two factors.

But pro-western, anti-Iranian doesn’t mean democratic and stable. Netanyahu talks about normalization with Sudan, but what is Sudan up to date? The civil uprising that led to Bashir’s fall has not yet completely subsided. The massive demonstrations that shook the first half of 2019 and brought Bashir to a standstill ended in bloodshed and resulted in a fragile agreement between the army and the demonstrators, represented by a loose coalition called the “Forces of Freedom and Change”. They agreed on an 11-member Transitional Sovereignty Council consisting of five military officers, including Burhan, and five civilians, with another civilian appointed by mutual consent.

The council called Hamdook and its government, which is supposed to serve for 39 months. Burhan is headed by the council for 21 months and a civilian will take office in the next 18 months. Free elections should follow, in which the members of the council are not allowed to stand.

Netanyahu will hold a joint press conference with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on February 3, 2020. During this trip, he also met with Sudanese President Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan. STRINGER / REUTERS

This structure is said to provide a period of calm and stability until 2022 that will allow the state to move forward, implement economic reforms, and draft a permanent constitution. But the key word here is “supposedly”. The army does not intend to surrender its political power; and there is no certainty that the transfer of power will actually take place.

The term “army” itself is misleading. Bashir viewed the army command as a subversive element and feared a military coup. To neutralize his power, he made sure that the Rapid Support Forces loyal to him were better trained, more effective, and better armed than the regular army, which was able to suppress subversive forces and perform special operations.

At the head of the RSF was Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known by his name Hemetti, a commanding officer who had no training and began his career as a camel dealer and leader of a gang that provided security for the dealers’ caravans. Hemetti quickly rose through the ranks of the RSF and took control of the country’s gold mines and smuggling routes. When the power behind the Military Council was viewed in the first days after the fall of Bashir, he resigned from the Transitional Sovereignty Council because he was not appointed to head him. He is now leading a group of around 30,000 fighters who are jeopardizing the legitimacy of the council.

The army is also fighting local militias in regions where residents feel disenfranchised by the current power-sharing agreement. Attempts to reach an agreement with them have so far failed. The four provinces demand an equal share of the budget and representation in the government. They see the sovereignty council as the rule of the urban elites who are alienated from the impoverished rural periphery.

On the first anniversary of the beginning of the uprising that overthrew long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir on December 25, 2019 in Khartoum, Sudan, a woman shows the victory sign. Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / REU

The civil opposition faces its own challenges and divisions. The Sudanese professional association that led the protests also conducted negotiations with the army. It was founded in 2014 and unites political activists, scientists and civil society leaders. However, there have recently been internal divisions that have led to the withdrawal of a number of organizations that have decided to form a coalition with the National Umma Party.

On the other side of the aisle is the National Congress Party, led by Hassan al-Turabi, to whom many of the country’s religious organizations, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood, have joined. Although Omar al-Bashir, who himself was a leading member of Congress before quarreling with Turabi, foiled and suppressed the party, it has large, independent sources of funding and a broad recruitment network that is likely to serve it well in elections becomes. Above all, it has its own aspirations.

A congressional victory would directly jeopardize the pro-western criterion that the American government has imposed as a condition for the country’s removal from the list of states that support terrorism. And the $ 12 billion aid package pledged by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will not be enough.

People wearing national flags celebrate the first anniversary of the beginning of the uprising that long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir overthrew at Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Sudan on December 25, 2019. MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH / REU

The Gulf allies see the army as a barrier to both Iranian influence in the region and the increasing strength of fundamentalist Islam. They were already in a hurry to grant the military government $ 3 billion and previously $ 2.2 billion in aid to the Sudanese part of the Yemen war. The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization for both them and the Egyptians. They cannot be expected to support a government in which the Congress Party is an important partner, and they would prefer the Army and Burhan to remain in control. Burhan was the commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces in Yemen before being appointed Inspector General of the Army.

Benjamin Netanyahu likes to cultivate his ability to build relationships with previously hostile Arab leaders. But bragging about normalization in Sudan breaks the glass before the veil is lifted. Formally, Sudan is still a state sponsor of terrorism, like Iran or North Korea. The lack of certainty about the country’s constant leadership can plunge Israel into a political storm, even if Washington is persuaded to remove Sudan from the list.

Sudan looks like a country with rehabilitation potential that joins a list of countries that can no longer see Israel as an enemy if they are excluded from Iran and supported by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Its geographic location on the shores of the Red Sea gives it tremendous strategic importance, and its economic dependence on the West could safeguard Israel’s interests. Therefore, the delicate network of relationships should be promoted with extreme caution. Practical normalization with Sudan is a very valuable asset that can crash if it becomes an election campaign slogan.

