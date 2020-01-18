Norfolk State men's basketball is the only one to take 1st place at MEAC

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – Tyrese Jenkins went for a career-high 19 points in leading the Norfolk State men’s basketball team to a 62-52 win over the Maryland Eastern Shore in a MEAC match on Saturday night at Joseph Echols Hall.

The Spartans were the only ones to take first place in the MEAC as the only undefeated team that remained behind in the competition 4-0. First-year student Jenkins played a major role in this, more than tripling his earlier career high of six points. He was one of only two double-digit NSU players.

advertisement

In the end, Norfolk State won only 29 percent of the floor in the second half despite shooting. A 16-of-20 effort from the free-throw line – 20-of-26 before the game – made the difference.

The Spartans won their fourth in a row and set their overall record at 8-11. In addition to Jenkins, senior Jermaine Bishop scored 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting, 4-of-8 from deep.

The Hawks generally dropped to 2-17, 1-3 in the league.

The Spartans finally took the lead in the first half. They led 15 in the second half, but the Hawks did not leave.

With six in half, the Spartans scored nine of the first 11 points that came out of the dressing room. Four free throws from junior Devante Carter later made it 42-27 within five and a half minutes. However, the Hawks scored the following eight runs to narrow the deficit to seven.

NSU went almost eight minutes without field goal and MDES came as close as six with less than six minutes to go. The 3-pointer of Jenkins with 2:56 in the game actually closed the deal for NSU, which at that time led with 11 and the rest of the game with no less than nine.

Jenkins finished 5-of-8 from the floor, 3-of-4 from the deep. He also did all six of his free throws. He came in the night with only three 3-pointers of the season.

The Hawks shot 40 percent for the evening, 46 percent in the second half. NSU made only 35 percent overall, but had eight 3-pointers as a team compared to just two for the Maryland Eastern Shore.

After a slow start to the game, the Spartans scored seven in a row and took a seven and a half minute lead in the game. The Hawks fought back and took a four-point lead with six minutes to go in half.

Jenkins, however, threw a few deep out of the ground to start the Spartans and end half. They scored 10 in a row to end up in the break 29-23.

AJ Cheeseman was 15 points to lead the Hawks. She beat NSU 34-10 in points and 10-0 in fast break points. The Spartans had a 19-7 lead on the second chance thanks to 14 attacking boards.

They ended with 14 additional free-throw attempts than the Maryland Eastern Shore, which was 10-of-12.

NSU will be hosting the state of South Carolina next Saturday at 6:30 PM.

.

advertisement