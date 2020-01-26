Norfolk State men's basketball beats South Carolina State, 73-62

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – Four players reached double digits and the Norfolk State men’s basketball team held South Carolina State on Saturday-evening in a 73-62 win in a MEAC match at Joseph Echols Hall. place in the league 5-0 while the previous second place Bulldogs is dropped to 4-2.

Senior Jermaine Bishop led all players with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting with four assists.

NSU took 45 percent off the field for the fifth consecutive victory, thereby improving the overall record to 9-11. The Spartans also had a good +9 edge on the glass.

Jahmari Etienne scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting as the only double-digit player for South Carolina State. The Bulldogs generally fell to 9-9.

The Spartans were never behind in the last 10 minutes of the first half, and they were no less than 15 in the second. South Carolina State was left behind by only four in half, but could not get going in the second.

With 35-31 rising after 48 percent in the first half, NSU started the second by scoring nine of the first 11 points to push the lead to double digits for the first time. Bishop’s 3-pointer increased the lead to 12 and it went to 14 on second-year Chris Chris’s 3-point game with 14:18 to go in the game.

After the Bulldogs reduced the deficit to nine minutes later, NSU started an 8-2 run for a 15-point lead at 64-49. It was still exactly 15 minutes later, a 15-point advantage, and the Bulldogs came so close to nine with two minutes after scoring the next six points.

With the win, NSU currently leads half a race at North Carolina A&T for first place in the MEAC. The Aggies are the only team besides NSU with fewer than two conference losses.

Ford finished with 10 points, two blocks and a career-high nine rebounds, just short of his very first double-double. Junior Devante Carter (4-of-9 shooting) and sophomore Joe Bryant Jr. (4-of-10) scored 10 points and each had six rebounds.

Junior Kashaun Hicks scored a few buckets early on in what was a tight game to start. The Bulldogs led by four, but Bishop and junior Efstratios Kaloegerias each beat 3-pointers for three-point leads for the Spartans. The last of those shots made it 21-18 at the 8:36 mark.

They extended the lead to six a few minutes later on a 3-point game from Carter and then to eight on Bryant’s long jumper with less than four minutes to go in half. But a few 3-pointers from the Bulldogs helped reduce their deficit to a final four at the break.

S.C. State shot 7-of-17 from deep but only 35 percent of the field, 29 percent in the second half. The Bulldogs made 15-of-20 out of the free-throw line.

Freshman Yoro Sidibe broke in with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks for NSU. In addition to winning the recurring 41-32 fight, the Spartans retained the advantage in points in the paint, 28-20.

NSU organizes Florida A&M at 7 p.m. on Monday.

