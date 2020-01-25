Norfolk Public Schools organize job market

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public School invites all teachers for a job fair on 8 February.

Norfolk Public Schools are set up at a hot job fair on Norfolk’s Crossroads K-8 School on 8021 Old Ocean View Road.

Registration starts at 8:30 AM and starts with panel interviews at 9:00 AM.

Norfolk Public Schools is looking for teachers with experience in:

Art

Primary education

English

Foreign language

History

Music

Math

Science

Special education

School Psychology

Speech pathology

Teachers are asked to take a completed application together with copies of valid educational licenses, transcripts, assessment scores, recent summative or student education evaluations and references.

Teachers are asked if they have more information to contact Human Resources at 757-628-3905.

Click here for a request.

