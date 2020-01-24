Norfolk Police: at least 40 stickers linked to hate group found in Ghent

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk police investigate after various stickers have been found in the Ghent part of Norfolk that were tied to a hate group.

On Tuesday, January 21, the Norfolk Police were warned about placing various QR code stickers in the 21st Street corridor of Norfolk.

advertisement

Officers responded immediately to the area and began to identify where the stickers were. According to the police, at least 40 of the stickers were found on stop signs, No parking signs and pedestrian signs.

Further investigation revealed that when the sticker was scanned by a smartphone, the user would be redirected to a blog in New York for white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

The police cooperated with the Ministry of Public Works to remove the stickers. Officers also spoke to local companies that were hit by the stickers on how they can help law enforcement stop the spreading of offensive language.

“I don’t care if the sticker on his face isn’t offensive,” said Chief Larry D. Boone. “I want the people of Norfolk to know that if something or someone spreads hate in our city, it will be dealt with quickly and fairly.”

While this incident is being investigated, the police are encouraging community members to report suspicious activity to the police.

“We’ve all heard it: if you see something, say something,” Boone said. “Together we can send a clear message that hate has no place in Norfolk, Hampton Roads or anywhere else.”

The police are asking anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line on 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or to submit a tip via the P3Tips mobile app.

.

advertisement