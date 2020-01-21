Norfolk Naval Shipyard will be groundbreaking for $ 200 million Dry Dock 4 renovation

advertisement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Norfolk Naval Shipyard will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on January 23 at 2:00 PM for the renovation of its historic dry dock 4.

This $ 200 million renovation, spread over nearly three years, marks the largest NNSY initiative to date in the realization of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) from Naval Sea Systems Command.

SIOP is a $ 21 billion 20-year program aimed at fully renovating the country’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, improving workflow and upgrading dry docks and facilities.

Renovation of the dry dock 4 meets the needs of the Navy for submarine overhaul in the 2020s and decades and supports Ohio, Virginia and Columbia class boats.

Naval Assistant Secretary James Geurts will comment on the groundbreaking.

Dry Dock 4 was first opened in April 1919 and was the first of three dry docks built at NNSY during the expansion of the First World War. Approximately 1,012 feet long, 144 feet wide and 40 feet deep, it was one of the largest concrete structures in the world at the time of opening.

During the renovation, two and a half feet of concrete will be replaced from the floor of the dry dock, as well as two feet from the side walls. In addition to replacing the dry dock caisson, a complete restoration of the pump sump will take place while all mechanical and electrical equipment will be upgraded.

In addition to renovating the dry dock, NNSY will also renovate adjacent and adjacent buildings 261 and 1539, which house a storage area and repair shop, and their surroundings. As a separate $ 26 million project that covers two and a half years, the building renovations will yield new roofing, interior enhancements and other upgrades.

