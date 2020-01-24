Norfolk man accused of murder of girlfriend sentenced to 24 years behind bars

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – Jeffrey Jenkins, accused of murdering his one-time girlfriend Cassandra Saunders after a judge had granted him a bond, was sentenced to 24 years behind bars on Friday.

Judge Everett Martin of the Circuit Court granted a bond from Jenkins in March 2018 with the instruction to stay away from Cassandra Saunders. Unfortunately, prosecutors say that Jenkins did not listen and murdered Saunders to prevent her from witnessing against him, according to legal documents.

The cleaning staff found Saunders dead in a room at the Ramada Inn on N. Military Highway in July. Investigators originally classified her death as indefinite, but her death was considered murder.

Saunders died the day before she would ever testify against him in the court case in the original case.

“(Jenkins) did not kill Mrs. Saunders on any date; he killed her the night before what was supposed to be provisional because of his strangulation of her, “prosecutor Mary Button wrote.

Jenkins was convicted of first-degree murder, court documents say.

Judge Hall sentenced Jeffery Jenkins to 24 to serve today for 1st Degree Murder.

