RICHMOND, California – Former first lady Michelle Obama will soon have a second California school as its namesake.

In a unanimous vote, the West Contra Costa Unified School District Board decided to change the name of Wilson Elementary School to Michelle Obama Elementary School.

The idea was first suggested when the PTA sent a letter to the school board, the school board said. Two ad hoc meetings were unanimously supported by parents, students and community leaders.

“We wanted to choose someone on a global scale,” said Wilson PTA President Maisha Cole. “With a new school and learning environment, we want our children to think beyond Richmond, beyond California, and remind them that they can make a difference locally and globally.”

The new name will have a suitable new school. The primary school will be rebuilt for the 2020-2021 school year, the school said.

“We have the opportunity to have a beautiful new school named after a person who truly represents our diversity and values,” said headmistress Claudia Velez. “Our school is diverse, modern, and innovative, and the things the kids will do prepare them for a very strong and successful future in every career they choose.”

West Contra Costa Elementary School is the second school in California to be named after the former first lady after the Michelle Obama Elementary School in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

