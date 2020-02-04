Advertisement

DUBAI: If you don’t know Nora Attal, you should get to know her. The Moroccan-British beauty is not only one of the most sought-after models of the season, but also one of the first Arab models to have published country covers and campaigns with renowned labels and publications such as Chanel and British Vogue.

The 20-year-old, who has just had an outstanding couture week in the spring of 2020, was recently photographed at Vogue x Tiffany & Co.’s British Film and Fashion Festival party for the British Academy Film Awards online by Image Resources- Website Getty Images released. Attal was wrongly identified as Kara Marni, a London-based singer.

Of course, the model was upset when it shared on Instagram that “it’s a problem and needs to be addressed”.

In a detailed statement written in the Notes app and shared with her 35.1K Instagram followers, Attal described how she woke up to images of herself that were mistaken for someone else.

“This is a lesson: I woke up with pictures of myself this morning, my face marked as someone else,” she began.

The model continues to show that it is not the first time that it has happened to her.

“This is not the first time and unfortunately probably not the last time. There have been countless times in which I have seen, seen or heard online how other colored people were mistaken for someone else. This is not a coincidence, but a problem that needs to be addressed. ”

“The reality is that this happens nonchalantly all the time at work, in magazines, online, on social media. In this particular case, the article was probably written by someone who is not a minority and has no experience of inequality from behind computers. “

She concluded by saying, “The feeling of not being seen as yourself as an individual is hurtful and the truth is that people are lazy and it is not important enough to distinguish real people from colored people.”

“This should be a basic respect. I wanted to share this knowledge with others who know it is wrong. ”

The statement was received with great support by her model friends and fans. Many spoke for Attal in the comment section, including French-American model Sophie Koella, who wrote: “At all levels unacceptable, there are literally no excuses. “

It is not the first time that a large platform has misidentified an Arab figure. In 2019, Libyan American journalist Noor Tagouri was incorrectly referred to as Noor Bukhari, a Pakistani model, actor and director, in the February issue of Vogue magazine.

