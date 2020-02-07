Advertisement

Prometheus and Rupture Naomi RapaceThe picture above shows the role of a violent killer known in the indie thriller as the “Cut Throat Bill” The thicket, Deadline reports.

Charlie Plummer (Picture below in The Clovehitch Killer) leads the cast as a brother on a mission to save his sister, played by It’s Sophia Lillis, by Rapace’s gang. “Game of Thrones” fav Peter Dinklage also stars.

“The story is about an innocent young man named Jack (Plummer), who starts an epic search for his sister’s (Lillis) rescue after she was kidnapped by the violent killer” Cut Throat Bill “(Rapace) and her gang ,

“Jack hires the help of a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones (Dinklage), an ex-slave gravedigger’s alcoholic son and a street-savvy prostitute. The three chase the girl into the deadly no man’s land known as The Big Thicket – a place of blood and chaos. “

The film is currently in pre-production and is based on the author’s novel Joe R. Lansdalewith a script from Chris Kelleyand is led by Elliott Lester (Nightingale).

The exchange will buy the film at the upcoming EFM. CAA Media Finance and ICM Partners are domestic partners.

