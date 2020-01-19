Nominees, moderators, time, channel, more

advertisement

A feast for each other! The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 will be presented on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Actors, musicians, journalists and other members of the Screen Actors Guild Association of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) will honor the best of the best in film and primetime television at the 26th annual Hazy Mills Productions ceremony. (The SAG Awards are the forerunners of the Oscars every year.)

superstores America Ferrera and The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira announced the nominees in December. Bombshell, The Irishman, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and Marriage Story are current movies, while the nominated TV shows include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Kominsky Method, and The Morning Show.

The SAG Awards are famous for Hollywood’s best kept secret, and the show is loved by all of your favorite A-listeners because it is an actor’s party at the actors’ house.

Before the big night, Us Weekly has put together everything you need to know about the nominees, moderators, award winners and much more!

When and on which channel is it?

The 2020 show will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19, at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available for the mobile apps of the networks.

Who is nominated?

In addition to the nominees above, all eyes will be on the categories for outstanding performances of a Cast in a Motion Picture (Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite) and outstanding performances by an ensemble in a drama series (Big Little Lies, The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Maid’s Tale and Foreign Things) and an outstanding ensemble performance in a comedy series (Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method, The Wonderful Woman Maisel and Schitt’s Creek)) ,

The stunt ensemble nominees are also popular every year. This year’s film nominees are Avengers: Endgame, Ford vs. Ferrari, Joker, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while the TV nominees are Game of Thrones, Glow, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead and Watchmen.

Who presents?

Moderators belong Millie Bobby Brown. Sterling K. Brown. Taron Egerton. Dakota Fanning. Jennifer Garner. Tom Hanks. Scarlett Johansson. Nicole Kidman. Dan and Eugene Levy. Margot Robbie. Charlize Theron. Sophie Turner and Phoebe Waller Bridge,

Who is honored

Robert De Niro is honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award from Leonardo Dicaprioand joined people like Alan Alda (2019), Carol Burnett (2015), Debbie Reynolds (2014), Betty White (2009) James Earl Jones (2008) Julie Andrews (2006) and Clint Eastwood (2002) among others.

“I have been a member of this union for over 50 years,” said De Niro, 76, in a press release. “It is an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA.”

