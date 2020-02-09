The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. You can find a complete list of this year’s nominees here.

best picture

  • “Ford vs. Ferrari”, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold
  • “The Irishman”, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
  • “Jojo Rabbit”, Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi
  • “Joker”, Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
  • “Little women,” Amy Pascal
  • “Marriage story”, Noah Baumbach and David Heyman
  • “1917”, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall
  • “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino
  • “Parasite”, Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho

Best actor

  • Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
  • Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best actress

  • Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
  • Soairse Ronan, “Little Women”
  • Charlize Theron, “Bomb”
  • Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best supporting actor

  • Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
  • Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
  • Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”
  • Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

The best supporting actress

  • Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
  • Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
  • Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
  • Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best director

  • Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
  • Sam Mendes, “1917”
  • Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
  • Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best animated function

  • “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold
  • “I lost my body,” Jeremy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
  • “Klaus”, Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Roman
  • “Missing Link”, Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
  • “Toy Story 4”, Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Best camera

  • “The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto
  • “Joker,” Lawrence Sher
  • “The lighthouse”, Jarin Blaschke
  • “1917”, Roger Deakins
  • “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Best costume design

  • “The Irishman”, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
  • “Jojo Rabbit”, Mayes C. Rubeo
  • “Joker,” Mark Bridges
  • “Little women,” Jacqueline Durran
  • “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Arianne Phillips

Best documentary

  • “American Factory”, Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
  • “The Cave”, Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer
  • “The Edge of Democracy”, Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
  • “For Sama”, Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
  • “Honeyland”, Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best documentary short topic

  • “In the absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
  • “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl),” Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
  • “Life is overtaking me,” John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
  • “St. Louis Superman”, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
  • “Walk Run Cha-Cha”, Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Best film cut

  • “Ford vs. Ferrari”, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
  • “The Irishman,” said Thelma Schoonmaker
  • “Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles
  • “Joker,” Jeff Groth
  • “Parasite,” Yang Jinmo

Best international function

  • “Corpus Christi”, Poland
  • “Honeyland”, North Macedonia
  • “Les Miserables”, France
  • “Pain and Glory”, Spain
  • “Parasite”, South Korea

Best makeup / hairstyling

  • “Bomb”, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
  • “Joker”, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
  • “Judy,” Jeremy Woodhead
  • “Wicked: Mistress of Evil”, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
  • “1917”, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Best original score

  • “Joker”, Hildur Guonadottir
  • “Little women,” Alexandre Desplat
  • “Marriage story,” Randy Newman
  • “1917”, Thomas Newman
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

Best original song

  • “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4, Randy Newman
  • “I will love myself again” from “Rocketman”, music by Elton John, text by Bernie Taupin
  • “I stand with you” from “breakthrough,” Diane Warren
  • “Into the Unknown” by “Frozen II”, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
  • “Stand Up” by “Harriet”, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best production design

  • “The Irishman”, Production Design: Shaw, Bob; Stage design: Regina Graves
  • “Jojo Rabbit”, Production Design: Ra Vincent; Stage design: Nora Sopkova
  • “1917” Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set design: Lee Sandales
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Production Design: Barbara Ling; Stage design: Nancy Haigh
  • “Parasite” Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set decoration: Cho Won Woo

Best animated short film

  • “Dcera (daughter)”, Daria Kashcheeva
  • “Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
  • “Kitbull”, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
  • “Memorable”, Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
  • “Sister,” Siqi Song

Best live action short film

  • “Brotherhood”, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
  • “Nefta Football Club”, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
  • “The window of the neighbors”, Marshall Curry
  • “Saria”, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
  • “A sister”, Delphine Girard

Best sound editing

  • “Ford vs. Ferrari,” Donald Sylvester
  • “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray
  • “1917”, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
  • “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Wylie Stateman
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood and David Acord

Best sound mix

  • “Ad Astra”, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
  • “Ford vs. Ferrari”, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
  • “Joker”, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
  • “1917”, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
  • “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Best visual effects

  • “Avengers: Endgame”, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
  • “The Irishman”, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
  • “The Lion King”, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
  • “1917”, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Best adapted script

  • “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian
  • “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi
  • “Joker”, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
  • “Little women”, Greta Gerwig
  • “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Best original screenplay

  • “Knife out,” said Rian Johnson
  • “Marriage story,” Noah Baumbach
  • “1917”, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Quentin Tarantino
  • “Parasite”, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

