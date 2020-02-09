The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. You can find a complete list of this year’s nominees here.

best picture

“Ford vs. Ferrari”, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold

“The Irishman”, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Jojo Rabbit”, Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi

“Joker”, Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Little women,” Amy Pascal

“Marriage story”, Noah Baumbach and David Heyman

“1917”, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite”, Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Soairse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

The best supporting actress

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best animated function

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold

“I lost my body,” Jeremy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

“Klaus”, Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Roman

“Missing Link”, Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

“Toy Story 4”, Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Best camera

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker,” Lawrence Sher

“The lighthouse”, Jarin Blaschke

“1917”, Roger Deakins

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Best costume design

“The Irishman”, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit”, Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker,” Mark Bridges

“Little women,” Jacqueline Durran

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Arianne Phillips

Best documentary

“American Factory”, Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

“The Cave”, Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer

“The Edge of Democracy”, Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

“For Sama”, Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

“Honeyland”, Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best documentary short topic

“In the absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl),” Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

“Life is overtaking me,” John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

“St. Louis Superman”, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”, Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Best film cut

“Ford vs. Ferrari”, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman,” said Thelma Schoonmaker

“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles

“Joker,” Jeff Groth

“Parasite,” Yang Jinmo

Best international function

“Corpus Christi”, Poland

“Honeyland”, North Macedonia

“Les Miserables”, France

“Pain and Glory”, Spain

“Parasite”, South Korea

Best makeup / hairstyling

“Bomb”, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

“Joker”, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

“Judy,” Jeremy Woodhead

“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

“1917”, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Best original score

“Joker”, Hildur Guonadottir

“Little women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage story,” Randy Newman

“1917”, Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

Best original song

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4, Randy Newman

“I will love myself again” from “Rocketman”, music by Elton John, text by Bernie Taupin

“I stand with you” from “breakthrough,” Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” by “Frozen II”, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” by “Harriet”, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best production design

“The Irishman”, Production Design: Shaw, Bob; Stage design: Regina Graves

“Jojo Rabbit”, Production Design: Ra Vincent; Stage design: Nora Sopkova

“1917” Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set design: Lee Sandales

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Production Design: Barbara Ling; Stage design: Nancy Haigh

“Parasite” Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set decoration: Cho Won Woo

Best animated short film

“Dcera (daughter)”, Daria Kashcheeva

“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

“Kitbull”, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

“Memorable”, Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

“Sister,” Siqi Song

Best live action short film

“Brotherhood”, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

“Nefta Football Club”, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

“The window of the neighbors”, Marshall Curry

“Saria”, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

“A sister”, Delphine Girard

Best sound editing

“Ford vs. Ferrari,” Donald Sylvester

“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray

“1917”, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Wylie Stateman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood and David Acord

Best sound mix

“Ad Astra”, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

“Ford vs. Ferrari”, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

“Joker”, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

“1917”, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Best visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame”, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

“The Irishman”, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

“The Lion King”, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

“1917”, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Best adapted script

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi

“Joker”, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

“Little women”, Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Best original screenplay