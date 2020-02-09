The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. You can find a complete list of this year’s nominees here.
best picture
- “Ford vs. Ferrari”, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold
- “The Irishman”, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
- “Jojo Rabbit”, Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi
- “Joker”, Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
- “Little women,” Amy Pascal
- “Marriage story”, Noah Baumbach and David Heyman
- “1917”, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino
- “Parasite”, Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho
Best actor
- Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
- Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
- Soairse Ronan, “Little Women”
- Charlize Theron, “Bomb”
- Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Best supporting actor
- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
- Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
- Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
The best supporting actress
- Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
- Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
- Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
- Margot Robbie, “Bomb”
Best director
- Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
- Sam Mendes, “1917”
- Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Best animated function
- “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold
- “I lost my body,” Jeremy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
- “Klaus”, Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Roman
- “Missing Link”, Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
- “Toy Story 4”, Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Best camera
- “The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto
- “Joker,” Lawrence Sher
- “The lighthouse”, Jarin Blaschke
- “1917”, Roger Deakins
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson
Best costume design
- “The Irishman”, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
- “Jojo Rabbit”, Mayes C. Rubeo
- “Joker,” Mark Bridges
- “Little women,” Jacqueline Durran
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Arianne Phillips
Best documentary
- “American Factory”, Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
- “The Cave”, Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer
- “The Edge of Democracy”, Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
- “For Sama”, Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
- “Honeyland”, Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Best documentary short topic
- “In the absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
- “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl),” Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
- “Life is overtaking me,” John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
- “St. Louis Superman”, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
- “Walk Run Cha-Cha”, Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
Best film cut
- “Ford vs. Ferrari”, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
- “The Irishman,” said Thelma Schoonmaker
- “Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles
- “Joker,” Jeff Groth
- “Parasite,” Yang Jinmo
Best international function
- “Corpus Christi”, Poland
- “Honeyland”, North Macedonia
- “Les Miserables”, France
- “Pain and Glory”, Spain
- “Parasite”, South Korea
Best makeup / hairstyling
- “Bomb”, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
- “Joker”, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
- “Judy,” Jeremy Woodhead
- “Wicked: Mistress of Evil”, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
- “1917”, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Best original score
- “Joker”, Hildur Guonadottir
- “Little women,” Alexandre Desplat
- “Marriage story,” Randy Newman
- “1917”, Thomas Newman
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams
Best original song
- “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4, Randy Newman
- “I will love myself again” from “Rocketman”, music by Elton John, text by Bernie Taupin
- “I stand with you” from “breakthrough,” Diane Warren
- “Into the Unknown” by “Frozen II”, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- “Stand Up” by “Harriet”, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Best production design
- “The Irishman”, Production Design: Shaw, Bob; Stage design: Regina Graves
- “Jojo Rabbit”, Production Design: Ra Vincent; Stage design: Nora Sopkova
- “1917” Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set design: Lee Sandales
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Production Design: Barbara Ling; Stage design: Nancy Haigh
- “Parasite” Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set decoration: Cho Won Woo
Best animated short film
- “Dcera (daughter)”, Daria Kashcheeva
- “Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
- “Kitbull”, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
- “Memorable”, Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
- “Sister,” Siqi Song
Best live action short film
- “Brotherhood”, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
- “Nefta Football Club”, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
- “The window of the neighbors”, Marshall Curry
- “Saria”, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
- “A sister”, Delphine Girard
Best sound editing
- “Ford vs. Ferrari,” Donald Sylvester
- “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray
- “1917”, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Wylie Stateman
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood and David Acord
Best sound mix
- “Ad Astra”, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- “Ford vs. Ferrari”, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
- “Joker”, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
- “1917”, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Best visual effects
- “Avengers: Endgame”, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
- “The Irishman”, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
- “The Lion King”, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
- “1917”, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Best adapted script
- “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian
- “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi
- “Joker”, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
- “Little women”, Greta Gerwig
- “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten
Best original screenplay
- “Knife out,” said Rian Johnson
- “Marriage story,” Noah Baumbach
- “1917”, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Quentin Tarantino
- “Parasite”, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won