Noles was ranked number 12 last season by Baseball America

FSU Baseball is under new leadership for the first time in most of our lives, but the name is well known. However, the expectations are still the same.

FSU Baseball is in a familiar place, although they will be under new management in 2020. Mike Martin Jr. inherits a talented team that has reached the College World Series with another unexpected run last season.

A few weeks ago, the Noles entered the pre-season in 14th place after Perfect Game USA.

Another publication, Baseball America, released the Noles in 12th place according to their rankings on Tuesday morning.

FSU Baseball is one of eight ACC teams in the top 25 with Louisville in 2nd place and Miami in 5th place.

The Noles took a 2-1 lead against both teams in 2019 and were defeated again by Florida, which is in fourth place from the same publication.

FSU Baseball has one of the toughest schedules in the nation, but will try to continue its record of 40 wins in Mike Martin Jr.’s first season at the top.

The Noles will bring a bevy of seasoned weapons back up the hill, led by start pitchers CJ Van Eyk, Conor Grady and Shane Drohan. Attackingly, they lost a lot of firepower through the MLB draft, which is a common problem for the Noles.

It will be interesting to see how differently Mike Martin Jr. manages the game compared to his father, who has over 2,000 victories in his over 40-year coaching career in the state of Florida.

I hope he will be more aggressive on the starting paths, but most importantly, the Noles have to improve defensively as they have given the teams far too many extra outs in recent years.

They had 84 team mistakes last season compared to just 48 on opposing teams competing against the Noles.

The FSU will host Fan Day on Saturday, February 8, and open the 2020 season on Friday, February 14, against Niagara at 6 p.m. at home. ET.

