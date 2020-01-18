Noles storm the hurricanes in the ninth episode in extra time

advertisement

9 FSU basketball did not take the easy way but forced overtime to take its ninth consecutive win against arch rival Miami.

The FSU basketball (16-2, 6-1 ACC) took to the streets and played somewhat sloppy basketball against the Miami Hurricanes (10-7, 2-5 ACC).

In the end, however, they were enough to take an extra win in the ninth consecutive game.

The noles were down nine points, 4:46 remained in regulation, and the profit expectation rate in Miami was 90 percent. An FSU 11-4 run brought the game behind two big threes from M.J. Walker, who missed most of the first half with two early fouls, went into extra time.

It was knotted 69-69 when overtime started and exceeded the Noles Miami 14-10 to eventually win the game 83-79. Devin Vassell led the Noles with 23 points and 11 rebounds, with M.J. Walker chipped with 19 points.

It’s a game the Noles should have won easily, but they made a lot of terrible decisions. They had far too many carefree sales, poor shot selection and had a crush on the offensive boards most of the game.

The Noles didn’t play well defensively, even though they forced 24 sales, but allowed Miami to shoot 46 percent off the ground and 11 out of 24 from a distance.

It is the second game in a row in which a team can shoot better than 45 percent overall. Miami’s free-throw line fights were also formidable, as they only left the Charity Strip 10 out of 17.

In contrast, FSU basketball made 15 of 18 and Devin Vassell, Trent Forrest and Malik Osborne made five big free throws in extra time.

It’s ironic that FSU won the game with four points for their fourth straight win over the Hurricanes. The Noles will head the ACC with the winner of the Duke / Louisville game taking place on Saturday evening.

The Noles will face Notre Dame (11-6, 2-4 ACC) on January 25th at 8pm. ET in the ACC network.

