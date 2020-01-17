Noles offer 2021 defensive end to Alex Okelo

advertisement

FSU football has to finish strongly with its recruitment class in 2020. However, the coaching team is already on the trail for 2021.

I wrote everything about how FSU football must address its 2021 class while completing the few remaining places for 2020.

Less than a week ago, the Noles had already sent 158 ​​offers to 2021 recruits from different countries. The majority of them went to players from Florida and Georgia, followed by Texas and California.

That number has now risen to 167 in just five days.

The state of Tennessee is known to some of the workforce’s coaches, including some who recently trained in Memphis, and University of Tennessee recruiting coordinator David Johnson.

The FSU had made five offers at that time and has now returned to the volunteer state for a defensive end in 2021.

All Glory to God🙏🏾Blessed to receive a Florida State University offer🍢❤️💛 #GoNoles @odellhaggins @Coach_Norvell @CoachBowen_FSU @ RileyElite3 @ _Elite3 @ RyanCallahan247 @PCHS_Firebirds @bigcorch @ 3DHarris @ CoachEtwitter

– Alex Okelo ™ (@ BeGreatAl9) January 17, 2020

This is the kind of thing FSU football needs to do more often to put a player ahead of all other important players and maintain the relationship.

Alex Okelo has no composite ranking and only has three offers from FSU, Tennessee and Louisville. These two schools only offered Okelo the day before the FSU.

He weighs 217 pounds and is almost as tall and heavy as Brian Burns, a former four-star recruit and NFL draft in the first round.

The Noles are in dire straits at the end of the defensive as they will lose both Joshua Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson after the 2020 season. They only have two defensive goals in class 2020.

As a junior, Okelo had 36 duels with seven sacks in just nine games. He looks raw, but plays both basketball and football and is clearly athletic. This could be a player to keep an eye on as the 2021 leaderboard updates.

