Noles is classified as 2 in the latest bracketology

The FSU basketball breaks all possible paths during the winning streak of the nine games. The newest bracket is in uncharted territory.

No. 5 FSU basketball (16-2, 6-1 ACC) has the highest rank in most of our lives after beating rival Miami on Saturday afternoon.

Last week’s victories combined with poorly performing teams put the Noles in 5th place in the country.

You are alone at the head of the ACC conference, holding a tie-breaker over Louisville that you defeated on the street a few weeks ago.

This win, along with his current winning streak in nine games, has highlighted the Noles as number 2 in the NCAA tournament, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

If the Noles maintained their top spot in the ACC conference, they would almost certainly be number 1 in the tournament.

The highest seed that FSU basketball has had since sowing began in 1979 is seed number 3. The noles were three seeds in 1992, 1993 and 2012. The latter was the year the FSU basketball defeated North Carolina to win the ACC Conference Tournament Championship.

The Noles have hosted the NCAA tournament as # 3, # 9, and # 4 for the past three consecutive years. They lost in the second round, Elite Eight and Sweet 16 in those three seasons.

thoughts

Leonard Hamilton has the Noles in the driver’s seat for the rest of the season. When they win, they become ACC Conference champions for the first time in the regular season. They still have matchups with Louisville and Virginia that they have both beaten.

A showdown with Duke at the Cameron Indoor Stadium is another top-class game that could decide where the Noles will end up. The FSU should be the favorite to win almost all of the remaining games.

However, it is the ACC and we have already experienced great upsets, so it is not wise to count these chickens before they hatch.

