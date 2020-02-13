FSU softball rose in the ranking after a 5-0 win in the JoAnne Graf Classic. You have made an excellent start to 2020.

FSU Softball No. 5 (6-0, 0-0 ACC) made a lot of noise in the young softball season. The Noles opened the game with a 2-1 win over North Carolina, which is now number 25 in the nation.

They followed with a huge win from behind against Alabama No. 1. The Noles went 7-2 in the final frame before scoring five runs crowned by a Dani Morgan Grand Slam.

FSU Softball achieved the winning run at the end of eighth place and won 8-7. They defeated Detroit 22-0 in five innings before defeating Alabama 8-0 in five innings for the second time.

Trainer Lonnie Alameda achieved her 700-man career win in a five-inning win over Detroit to end the JoAnne Graf Classic.

FSU women won the ACC Player of the Week award in the first week of the season.

🚨 The first weekly # ACCSB award winners for 2020 are here! 🚨

Player of the Week: Kiersten Landers, Fr., OF, @FSU_Softball

Pitcher of the Week: Caylan Arnold, Sr., Florida Statehttps: //t.co/CuesCyQ640 pic.twitter.com/MCJuafPCfh

– ACC Softball (@ACCsoftball) February 11, 2020

Not one … not two … but ten HRs on the opening weekend 😲🤯

We like to see that Live # LiveTheMoment | # Team37 pic.twitter.com/YFy9VmyOSj

– Florida State Softball @ (@FSU_Softball) February 10, 2020

These are two extra inning games and three rules of mercy games for those who score at home. The Noles returned with a 10-2 win against FAMU on Wednesday evening.

The FSU has a daunting schedule ahead of them when they start playing at the St. Pete / Clearwater Elite Invitational.

You will face the new # 1 team in the nation of Washington on Friday at 1:00 p.m. This is followed by a game against Minnesota No. 13 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a game against No. 23 Northwestern Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

They will reactivate against Liberty at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. before the game ended at 7 p.m. at St. Pete / Clearwater Invitational against UCLA # 2. ET.

This is a tough competition that gives a good overview of where this softball program is currently located.