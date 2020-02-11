SUNRISE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 21: Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton looks on against the South Florida bulls during the second half of the Orange Bowl basketball classic at BB&T Center on December 21, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

FSU basketball: Noles are huge outsiders against Duke on the street by Kelvin Hunt

FSU basketball played one of its worst games in a loss to Duke. It was the Noles who did more than anything.

# 8 FSU basketball (20-4, 10-3 ACC) had a terrible time to get a terrible 70-65 loss against # 7 Duke (21-3, 11-2 ACC).

The loss likely “wiped out” the FSU’s chances of winning the regular ACC season as Duke and Louisville only finished first and second.

The FSU played one of the worst first halves of the season against Duke, and someone only managed to lose 33-32 this half.

They made terrible shots, missed a lot of free throws and couldn’t do an open three-pointer for anything.

The FSU succeeded in putting the ball in the basket, but failed miserably on the free-throw line when it was fouled. You missed eight free throws and lost five points, so it’s easy to bill.

The umpires didn’t do the noles a favor as there were a number of questionable calls that remained inappropriate or against the noles.

The FSU shot a total of 38 percent and 3 out of 18 from the three-point country, while Duke shot a total of 45 percent and scored 7 out of 17 three-point.

They also made 17 out of 22 free throws. This and three-point shooting were the main differences in the game.

The Noles were led by Trent Forrest’s almost triple double, where he had 18 points, 9 rebounds and 8 steals. Malik Osborne and Devin Vassell checked in with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

thoughts

The Noles have to regroup and look to finish the rest of their ACC schedule. You should be able to assert yourself in third place and secure a third place in the NCAA tournament, provided you have no slips for smaller teams.

They will host Syracuse on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in the Tucker Center with the broadcast of the game on ESPN2.