Noles flee from Notre Dame and win 10 times in a row

FSU basketball made it tighter than it should have been, but the Noles have now won 10 games in a row after defeating Notre Dame.

No. 5 FSU basketball (17-2, 7-1 ACC) used a three-point lock and sharp shots from free throw to the edge of Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6 ACC) 85-84.

I wrote Saturday, I thought the game was closer than the eight points spread. It didn’t look that way for most of the game, as the Noles took the lead at halftime with 47-37.

The Noles actually led the game with 11 points and 5:07 points, but Notre Dame would take advantage of the Noles to cool off the ground.

The FSU scored only five points in the last five minutes when everyone came from the free-throw line.

The free throw line was one of the most important storylines in the game. Notre Dame was 22 out of 27 and FSU was 13 out of 14. The profit margin was a point, indicating how important it was for the FSU to make these free throws.

The other important factor was three-point shooting when the Noles fired a blistering 66.7 percent from a distance. They were led by Wyatt Wilkes, who had 19 points and made five out of six from the three-point range.

Raiquan Gray and Trent Forrest had 13 points, Devin Vassell scored 11 points.

It was a strong performance for the Noles, as they have been out of action since defeating Miami last week.

They were able to force Notre Dame to make five sales, which was above their seasonal average, and won in the fight of the boards against a good rebound team.

However, the FSU had far too many sales and allowed Notre Dame to shoot 10 three-point shots that kept it within striking distance.

All in all, a win is a win and the Noles keep rolling through the conference game – a very important game that is coming up next.

Next topic: A look at how good coaching improves things

The Noles will be back in action Tuesday night when they face Virginia, who they defeated 54:50 almost two weeks ago.

