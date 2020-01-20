Noles finished 5th in the nation after winning Miami

advertisement

After its ninth consecutive victory, the FSU basketball occupies 5th place in the national team. Not bad for a team that started the season without a ranking.

The FSU basketball (16: 2, 6: 1 ACC) is in new territory after the start of the season. The Noles hit Sweet 16 last season, but lost a lot of firepower when Terrance Mann and Mfionde Kabengele were accepted into the NBA draft.

They also lost seniors Phil Cofer and P.J. Savoy who made great contributions. I guess that’s why the Noles went into the season unreservedly despite last season’s success.

FSU basketball didn’t do itself a favor when it lost its opening game against Pittsburgh. However, Leonard Hamilton did a great job of forming this team and making them assume the identity of previous teams.

This FSU team is deeply rooted in a defensive mentality with different players who are able to intensify each game.

Their hard work was recognized every week as they climbed the rankings. Their # 5 placement follows after beating Miami from behind on Saturday afternoon.

5️⃣ # MarchOn pic.twitter.com/ZRNWb1M9oO

– FSU Hoops (@FSUHoops) January 20, 2020

It has helped teams like Duke, Butler and Auburn to be lost. Not to mention the Louisville team that defeated Duke and was beaten up by the Noles.

With its ninth consecutive victory, the FSU basketball took the top spot in the ACC conference. They hold the tie-breaker over Louisville.

The surprising thing about this team is that they seem to outdo each other whenever I think they will have a disappointing game. In the past year, the Noles apparently lost their next game after being ranked in the top 25.

Now they have had some tough games and sometimes have not done their best with some wins. However, they have found ways to win, and that’s all that matters in the big scheme of things.

Next topic: Fans react to being the first in the ACC conference

They’ll take on Saturday with a Notre-Dame team that fits into a situation that we expect they will lose in the past after reaching fifth place. Will they continue to prove the opposite to us? I hope so!

