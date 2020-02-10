The FSU basketball returns to its biggest game to date. The Noles are huge outsiders on the way against Duke.

No. 8 of FSU basketball (20-3, 10-2 ACC) ended its regular win of the season on Saturday in Miami with a win of 99-81.

You travel briefly to Durham, NC to compete against Duke # 7 (20-3, 10-2 ACC), who will fight for second place in the ACC conference.

The Blue Devils took a hard-fought overtime victory over hated rival North Carolina late Saturday night.

That should be positive for the Noles, who played almost their entire team against Miami. Still, the Cameron Indoor Stadium is a difficult place, and Duke goes well with her penetration.

Oddmakers have made the Noles an outsider for two teams that are so close, according to the Action Network:

thoughts

I was surprised that the line was so high, but it’s a tough street game in which Duke had nine players against North Carolina on Saturday night who had to play for at least 10 minutes.

The Blue Devils can collect points by effectively shooting the ball, firing 48 percent of their shots off the ground. They’re not your typical Duke team, shooting a ton of three hands like in previous years.

You can keep up with Tre Jones and Vernon Carey Jr., who score an average of almost 18 points and nine rebounds per game.

Defensively, the Blue Devils steal an average of nine per game and almost six blocks per game, which is the case with the Noles.

The FSU basketball must play an efficient game aggressively and must not fire low percentage shots. You must also crash the boards and not allow the Blue Devils any additional objectionable possessions.

The good news is that the FSU is a much better shooting basketball team than North Carolina when it comes down to it. The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

A win here means that the FSU basketball will control its fate at ACC with a matchup that will be with Louisville in two weeks.