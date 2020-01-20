Nolan Turner listens to Dabo Swinney playing on the line

advertisement

Nolan Turner celebrates his interception. (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USATODAY)

GLENDALE, AZ –

Dabo Swinney knows

Nolan Turner’s mental makeup was more than anyone else. When he told him he was going to win the game, it meant something.

Turner, who made it to the quarterfinals just 12 minutes before the end, was responsible for the safety of Ohio State player Chris Olave.

Swinney has long been near Turner – the son of a former teammate from Alabama – and knew that the juniors’ safety was disappointed when they gave up the game.

“So proud of him, man. I love him like a son and of course great friends and teammates with his father, ”said Swinney after the Fiesta Bowl last week. “I actually worked with his father for two years when I didn’t train in ’01 and ’02. His father was actually a bit of a GA (graduate assistant) to me while I was in the meantime. Obviously deep relationship and just an incredible story. And to see how it grows and develops, and only to see how it – listen, you go out there and it’s four and two, and you give up such a piece. He was a little too far out, no postal help. (Justin) Fields did a great job. He was very disappointed with himself and felt like he was abandoning the team. Unfortunately, they wanted to score a goal. “

While Turner was frustrated and upset, he knew there was still a lot to do if Clemson won in the game’s waning moments.

“It was the” next play “mentality,” said Turner. “I pumped up a bit. It’s frustrating when you give up a piece and I’m always my biggest critic. I was a little upset about it, but you have to let it go and move on to the next piece. There was more time to play, so I had to keep going. “

Clemson only needed four games to go 96 yards and was 29-23 minutes ahead of Ohio State, and Swinney made sure Turner knew he believed in him.

“That’s one thing I said to him: ‘You have to hold your head up. You will make a successful interception and just have to move on to the next game. “Swinney said.” It was just amazing to see how everything went. He was a really good player for us and had a big interception at the Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl last year. I don’t even know if he was was a one star recruit but he’s really, really good. He’s a really good player and played against elite people tonight. It was a huge piece. I’m just glad to see him this moment and I know that his father is up in the sky and smiling at him. No doubt in my head. Just really cool. “

Led by quarterback Justin Fields, the Buckeyes moved with J.K. Dobbins in the passing game, but Turner and the Clemson defenders knew they only needed a few more stops to win the game.

“They played game after game and drove on us,” said Turner. “We knew we had to make a couple of stops. Put a couple of stops together and get them third or third and long. You really separated us for a minute. We settled in there and made a few pieces, and they plunged us into the reporting. You just have to keep playing and do your job. ”

With 43 seconds remaining, Turner brought Swinney’s wisdom words to life as he picked up Fields while Olave turned left and fell on the lawn and Turner remained blocked on the mail route.

“We were there in a two-bowl. I had to read the first receiver and then get my eyes back in, ”said Turner. “I saw quarterback number 2 looking and they ran a post route, but he (Olave) decided to close them because of pressure on the quarterback. The quarterback tried to throw the post before the listener turned off the phone. I just read it and played on the ball. “

For Turner, the play was a release that ended when Tanner Muse held it in the end zone.

“With such pieces, everything runs in slow motion,” said Turner. “I somehow blocked everything and did the piece. My first thought was to make it out of the end zone, but Tanner (Muse) tried to hold me back and he asked me to kneel. But it was fun. A fun game. We really left it on the line and the boys were exhausted. When we finished the game it was a big sigh of relief. We all fought so hard all night. “

