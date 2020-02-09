The warning is issued from February 9 to February 20.



The Dubai Police launched the UAE SWAT Challenge 2020 on Sunday under the patronage of Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Secretary of the United Arab Emirates.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99P9jXMIQbc (/ embed)

The UAE SWAT Challenge 2020 will be held by 54 teams from 30 countries, which will compete against each other in different scenarios, e.g.

#Video | Lebanon Internal Security Forces registers its first attempt on the first day of the #UAESWATChallenge.

Tactical challenge pic.twitter.com/ZDsu7EWRet

– Dubai Police ???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) February 9, 2020

This morning, members of SWAT units from around the world take part in various scenarios that are part of the region’s biggest challenge event for special forces and tactical teams. Good luck to all participating teams ???????? #UAESWATChallenge. pic.twitter.com/MFKx7YpcxY

– UAE SWAT CHALLENGE (@swat_challenge) February 9, 2020

The Dubai police alerted local residents near the Dubai Police Academy to loud noises as training for the team began in the Emirate.

# ????? | ????? ???? ??? ????? ??????? ??????? ?? ???????? ???? ??? ?? ??????? ??????? ??????? ?? ??????? ??? (????? ??? ?????? ???????) ???? ???? ?????? ?? ????? ? ???? ?????? ?? ?????? ??????.

– Dubai Police ???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) February 9, 2020

Maj. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, had previously checked the armed forces’ willingness to host the competition and had been accompanied by Maj ,

Maj. Gen. Al Marri witnessed part of the ongoing training that the teams from Saudi Arabia and the Chechen Republic conducted in addition to the team from the Home Office of the United Arab Emirates.