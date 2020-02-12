<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4722562002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=immigration%2Cmexico%2Chearings-and-trials%2Cdrowned-father-and-daughter-photo%2Cstress%2Crefugee%2Cfear%2Cprotests-and-protesting%2Ctemperatures%2Coverall-very-negative%2Cprospects-az%2Ccrime%2Cbudgets-and-funding%2Cconfusion%2Cfederal-funding%2Cfederal-government-of-mexico%2Cus-department-of-homeland-security%2Cimmigration-laws%2Cimmigration-debate%2Cpolitics&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Ffeatures_immigration&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Fimmigration&series=" name="snow-player/4722562002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/11/USAT/37eb8895-88ec-4dd1-bbc8-6e2b6889070e-Kindness_Tunnel_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

NOGALES, Sonora – Maira Yolani Sánchez Granados cooks rice in a large pan over an electric stove with two burners. Another, larger pot contains baked beans that had been cooking in the makeshift kitchen of the cold apartment.

It is noon in Nogales, Sonora. The sun is shining. But the temperatures here were in the 40s and they had dropped to the 20s overnight. The apartment has no heating.

To say that 32-year-old Sánchez Granados is not used to this weather is an understatement. But she is better off than most people in her situation.

Sánchez Granados fled Honduras last month to seek asylum in the United States. Despite defiant US and Mexican government immigration policies, she successfully reached the Arizona-Mexico border two weeks ago.

Her family paid a smuggler to take her and her teenage daughter from Honduras to Mexico. He convinced her that it would be an easy process to get to San Antonio, where the couple would stay with relatives.

“‘Everything is fine. We just go, hand you over (to border guards) and in a maximum of 24 hours you will be with your family or friends who will take you in,” she recalled the smuggler who told her. “But the reality was so different.”

After Sánchez Granados and her daughter paid $ 1,500 to a second smuggler in Sonora, they illegally crossed the border through the Arizona desert. They were accompanied by two other Honduran single mothers and their children, who they met on the way.

The small group of six turned to US border guards to face a development they hadn’t anticipated.

The smuggler had lied. An agent told them that they should not pursue their asylum applications from within the United States.

“‘We no longer allow this because we would release a lot of people and they would not appear in court. So you go back to Mexico to wait there,” Sánchez Granados recalled that the agent had told them.

After two days of being separated from her daughter in a makeshift border police, U.S. officials Sánchez Granados, her daughter, and the other two women returned to Mexico on January 27.

These are six of the 159 asylum seekers sent back to Nogales in the first month since the U.S. Department of Homeland Security expanded protocols to protect migrants to this section of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since January 2, U.S. border officials have sent up to 30 people daily to Nogales, Sonora, to wait for the results of their asylum cases. This made Nogales the seventh Mexican border town that was forced to accept asylum seekers.

The number of migrants here is far lower than in other border towns such as Tijuana or Ciudad Juárez, where US officials have released thousands of people under the program, which is also known as “staying in Mexico”.

But like in these cities, Nogales is burdened by the return of this special group of people who have had difficulties accommodating hundreds of potential asylum seekers who have been waiting for months to submit their applications. However, without financial support from the Mexican government, the city of Nogales has largely addressed this problem itself, exacerbating the growing security and humanitarian concerns of the returned people.

Non-profit organizations and migrant support groups in Nogales like the Kino Border Initiative do most of the work, but still have problems caring for migrants returned under the program.

And these challenges will remain for the foreseeable future. The U.S. government is expected to continue sending up to 30 migrants to Nogales a day. ThisAsylum seekers have to wait a few more months before appearing at a court in El Paso, 340 miles away.

“They are forcing people in Mexico into a precarious homelessness situation,” said Joanna Williams of the Kino Border Initiative in Nogales.

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4696132002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleinlinehtml5&keywords=immigration%2Cmexico%2Chearings-and-trials%2Cdrowned-father-and-daughter-photo%2Cstress%2Crefugee%2Cfear%2Cprotests-and-protesting%2Ctemperatures%2Coverall-very-negative%2Cprospects-az%2Ccrime%2Cbudgets-and-funding%2Cconfusion%2Cfederal-funding%2Cfederal-government-of-mexico%2Cus-department-of-homeland-security%2Cimmigration-laws%2Cimmigration-debate%2Cpolitics&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Ffeatures_immigration&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Fimmigration&series=" name="snow-player/4696132002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/08/PPHX/48804846-1fe3-4528-a484-7dfba60c8f11-04913dc6-3304-4353-b0cb-f7c028f0f99c_thumbnail.png?width=540&height=304&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Migrant protection protocols have been extended to Nogales, Sonora. It remains difficult to estimate the impact on the border town as more and more asylum seekers arrive.

The Republic | azcentral.com

Overwhelmed shelters, limited resources

Since the Ministry of Homeland Security introduced “Remain in Mexico” in Tijuana in January 2019, the agency has sent around 60,000 asylum seekers from Latin America to seven Mexican border cities.

Most of the migrant shelter and infrastructure in these cities was built decades ago to help deported Mexicans. But as more and more asylum seekers, many from Central America, sought protection in the United States, the accommodations were overcrowded.

With the Mexican government acting under direct pressure from Trump, against migrants traveling across the country, fewer of them have reached the border. However, according to the waiting list administrator, thousands are still waiting in line to apply for asylum, including more than 1,000 people in Nogales.

Once sent back, the Mexican government grants asylum seekers the legal right to remain in the country until they have negotiated with US officials in court. The permit also allows them to work.

Critics say that’s not enough.

When the Department of Homeland Security first extended the protocols to protect migrants to Nogales, they transported selected migrants to El Paso and then sent them straight to Juarez to await trial.

But in January, they started returning them to Nogales instead. But the city is The network of accommodations is already full. So all newcomers have to find out where they will stay. This includes the families and adults who were sent back under “Stay in Mexico”.

“These are families who have someone to receive them on the US side. Instead, they are really cruelly forced into this precariousness in Nogales,” said Williams.

In Nogales, returned asylum seekers have to make a difficult decision, wait and see them at their trial in El Paso, or give up their claims entirely.

With an estimated 234,000 residents, Nogales is much smaller than any other seven cities where the US government has sent asylum seekers under “Remain in Mexico”.

Therefore, according to Alejandro Castro Sandoval, spokesman for the city government of Nogales, the city cannot spend as much of its own funds on receiving asylum seekers.

“We have limited public funding and we need to take this into account above all,” he said. “We have to compensate for the expenses incurred by foreigners entering our city without neglecting the needs of our city and its residents.”

The city has tracked its spending on asylum seekers, but Castro Sandoval said they have not yet released these numbers.

He added that the city government made some material donations to migrant shelters and provided additional human resources such as larger police patrols in the shelters and in the areas where migrants gather in the city.

In September, the city government also managed the waiting list for asylum seekers who wanted to file their claims with US border officials at the port of entry in downtown Nogales.

Since then, they have helped take care of more than 500 families, Castro Sandoval said. However, another 1,000 migrants are still waiting for about three months. They call on the US government not to increase the number of people sent back to the city under “Stay in Mexico.”

“It would be irresponsible to say that the city is ready to take in and care for thousands of people because we are lying,” he said. “While we take responsibility for those who are already here, we certainly don’t have the economic conditions or infrastructure to help so many people.”

Security and insecurity are paramount for migrants

Almost all of the people who were sent back to Nogales as part of the protocols to protect migrants initially end up in the Don Juan Bosco shelter, which can accommodate 200 people.

But because the shelter is so crowded and generally overworked on the cold winter nights, there is a limit of three nights to stay here.

Migrant protection protocols were extended to Nogales, Sonora in early January. A month later, it is still difficult to fully assess the impact on this border town as concerns wane but asylum seekers continue to arrive. (Photo: Nick Oza / The Republic)

As a result, there is a lot of uncertainty, and sometimes even despair, about families being sent back under the program. This is especially true for people who have never entered Nogales and are not familiar with the city.

Human rights groups have documented cases where returned families and individuals in Mexico have been subject to crime and extortion. A Human Rights First report found 816 such cases, including murder and rape. However, supporters said the number is likely to be much higher because such incidents are not sufficiently reported.

Since the “Remain in Mexico” expansion to Nogales is relatively young, there have been no reports that people have been sent back to be victims of these crimes. But the fear is there.

“To be honest, I’m afraid because you hear that the border is full of dangers, the mafia, even the police want to blackmail you,” said José Omar Guevara.

He left Honduras with his 11-year-old daughter last month hoping to get to North Carolina, where his brother lives. Instead, US officials sent him back to Nogales the day before. He has a tough decision ahead of him.

“We are considering whether to stay or go,” said Guevara. “It also depends on my daughter. If she wants to stay, we will stay. If not, we will go.”

The two spend their first nights in Nogales with Don Juan Bosco. However, the bedrooms are separated by gender, so that he must remain separated from his daughter.

Guevara, 45, had previously traveled with his eldest son and applied for asylum in El Paso. But US border officials sent them to Juarez following the protocols to protect migrants. His son didn’t want to stay, so they returned shortly to Honduras, a decision he now regrets.

This time they paid nearly $ 4,800 to get to Arizona, where they were dumped by smugglers with a group of about 50 other people in the desert west of Nogales. After three days in the desert, they surrendered to the border guards.

The two were briefly separated while in detention by the border police until they landed in Nogales, a city they had not previously entered.

US officials gave them an April 23 trial in El Paso. That is more than two months away.

In the coming days, Guevara said that they had to decide what to do. He wants to stay, but is not sure how they could survive all the time.

“They tell me that I can find work. But when I go, I have to leave my girl alone … it’s too risky,” he said.

Hope fights fear as migrants mark the days

For asylum seekers who are sent to Nogales under “Stay in Mexico”, it can make a difference to have the means to support themselves.

Sánchez Granados pooled her resources – money sent by relatives living in the United States – with the other two single mothers with whom she traveled, Alejandra Ramirez Macias (20) and Maria Antonia Castillo (48).

For their safety, women with their children from Guatemala and Honduras rent an apartment in Nogales, Sonora, and wait for MPP’s turn. Migrant protection protocols were extended to Nogales, Sonora in early January. A month later, it is still difficult to fully assess the impact on this border town as concerns wane but asylum seekers continue to arrive. (Photo: Nick Oza / The Republic)

With the help of a Mexican asylum seeker, they rented a room a few blocks from the immigration offices, where those who had no money usually spent their time. The room is large, but they are all huddled together in a corner, with mattresses and blankets to keep each other warm as there is no heating.

The women all met in the northern city of Torreon and traveled together to Sonora, where they illegally entered Arizona and turned into agents as a group.

Castillo is the oldest of the three. She fled Honduras after her teenage daughter was kidnapped. They later appeared dead. After finding out that men were chasing their daughter, they set off without telling anyone.

She said she was grateful that all three women had found themselves on the way to the border. They cried and consoled on the way, especially when they learned that US officials would send them to Nogales.

“God puts the three of us on our way,” said Castillo. “If I had been alone, I would have given up because I felt desperate. I would have gone back if I had been alone.”

But despite the existing resources, other challenges are inevitable. Ramirez Macias’ eight-month-old son suffers from a respiratory illness that is aggravated by the intense cold that they have never experienced.

The single mother fled Honduras after armed men broke into their home and robbed them while both were still inside. They didn’t hurt them, but the experience shook them and made them leave.

Now in Nogales, she took her son to the doctor and gave him medication to make him feel better. But it is a stressful situation for the young mother.

She is also grateful to have the two more experienced women to lean on.

“You helped me with my son. You spoiled him and that helped me a lot. I was able to rest on the way here,” said Ramirez Macias.

The three women have already paid around $ 400 for two months’ rent in the apartment. All three have a court hearing in El Paso on April 13. They haven’t figured out how to get there yet.

The journey to Juárez by passenger bus, the most accessible form of transportation, takes around 8 hours and can cost up to $ 60 per person.

But to get there, asylum seekers have to travel through controversial cartel areas. Violence is reported at the state borders of Sonora and Chihuahua, including the ambush that killed nine dual citizens from the United States and Mexico in November.

But all women are determined to follow this process.

“It was very difficult. In the end I felt that everything I went through was in vain. But there is hope,” said Sánchez Granados. “I’m hopeful because I still have a chance to present my case … you didn’t say no.”

Aid group opens new center

To address the infrastructure problems in Nogales, nonprofits and migrant support groups are trying to close this gap.

Cruzando Fronteras, a multi-faith collaboration in Arizona, will open a new hideaway in the coming weeks to replace the existing facility.

The Cinema Border Initiative will open its new $ 1.5 million migration help center this week. There will be a new shelter that Williams said would prioritize vulnerable groups, including those returned under the Migrant Protection Protocols.

Williams said the group will continue to work towards ending the program. Community, faith and advocacy leaders in Tucson have brought three protests to the federal court, calling on customs and border guards to stop sending asylum seekers back to Nogales.

“There is no way to call this a humane or just policy. So it is not just a matter of clinging to the fringes, but really realizing that we as a nation are choosing to harm families and children.” She said.

Do you have any tips or suggestions about the history of the US-Mexico border? Reach the reporter at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @RafaelCarranza.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/immigration/2020/02/12/nogales-struggles-expansion-remain-mexico/4681085002/