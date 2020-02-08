CHAMONIX, France (AP) – Clement Noel won his third World Cup slalom of the season on Saturday after Switzerland’s first league leader Daniel Yule left early in his last run.

The Frenchman was 0.21 seconds faster than the Norwegian Timon Haugan and 0.31 seconds ahead of the Austrian Adrian Pertl, who was both on the podium for the first time.

Many of the race favorites failed when World Cup leader Henrik Kristoffersen slipped in the opening race and Yule, Alexis Pinturault and Stefano Gross were among the nine drivers who did not finish the last stage.

Although he did not score any points, Kristoffersen remained at the top of the overall standings and discipline, but Noel closed the gap in the slalom classification with just two points.

Noel won this season in Zagreb and Wengen to raise his career to six wins.

Kristoffersen maintained his 55-point lead over Pinturault in the overall World Cup.

Yule had set the fastest time in the opening race, followed by Noel with 0.24 seconds and the Italian veteran Gross with 0.47 seconds.

Kristoffersen had a few tenths of a head start when he sat on a goal towards the end of his run. It was the first time since a night race in Schladming in January 2019 that the Norwegian could not finish a slalom.

Noel drove the eighth fastest time in the last run and led the race only with Yule.

Yule won three of the last five slaloms and spanned a goal in a few seconds. He was not the first Swiss skier to win four races in a single World Cup season since Didier Cuche and Beat Feuz did the feat after eight years before.

The race on Saturday was the first World Cup slalom in France in 15 years. A parallel giant slalom is planned for Sunday.

