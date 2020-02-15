Rock’n’Roll isn’t praised much higher than Noel Gallagher, one of Oasis’s leading British songwriters, and the harshest critic who claims you’re as exciting as his beloved Stone Roses. But that was exactly what happened in 2001 when he proclaimed The Strokes to be “the most important band in the world right now” just before they delivered a breathtaking performance by “New York City Cops”.

The performance comes from T in the Park and The Strokes occurs shortly after the release of Is This It. But the sea of ​​jumping fans singing every text was a brand new experience for the band, with music fans on the other side of the pond in their home country of America slowly moving forward. However, it would not last and the band has now risen to the ranks of the future Hall of Famers.

In fact, The Strokes recently announced that the band will be making music again in 2020, and with the first taste, “At The Door”, which arrives via the Bernie Sanders Rally, the stage is sure to be ready. But one of the show’s most remarkable moments came when the band sang “New York City Cops” surrounded by uniformed officers.

The track that served as the breakout moment of the band’s debut album was forever a cherished moment in the band’s live set. It’s a set that has had humble beginnings in America when the band tried to promote the album too little fanfare with over 100 shows on the club racetrack.

In Europe, before the album was even released, the hype began to turn into a frenzy when the archetypal wave of New York coolness hit the Atlantic again. That meant the group conversely played tiny shows in their homeland and took over huge festival slots in Europe. With such a performance, the band reached the infamous T in the Park in 2001.

As always in the early nineties, the festival had its own free TV show and saw hosts greet those who performed at the festival or just moved around the festival, which is considered the craziest in Britain. One such guest was Noel Gallagher, who actually praised a rock band in a rare twist of benevolence.

The Oasis singer reflects the “hype” around the band in 2001: “Well, I got the record, and as luck would have it when we were in America, they played in a night club that was about a four-hour drive away We drove to them in a van, ”recalls the sophisticated Britpop monarch. “And there are only about 50 people there because no one in the United States has heard of them.”

He continues with his glowing confirmation: “And I thought that night was the most exciting thing I’ve seen since the stone roses,” said Noel Gallagher at the time. “I think they are currently the most important band in the world for what they could inspire other people to do.” Noel Gallagher would argue that he is very rarely wrong, but we can all agree with this point.

As much as you can discuss all day long about the musical path that followed this burning moment in The Strokes’ career, you can never discuss its effects. From the moment the band goes on stage at T in the Park to play “New York City Cops” in front of the rock’n’roll thirsty crowd, it’s clear that things have changed.

The new wave had finally landed.

