Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller on the Teenage Cancer Trust Show

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paul Weller and Stereophonics are the main actors in this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust shows that have been announced.

The long-standing annual series is a fundraiser aimed at bringing some of the best musical talent for Teenage Cancer Trust to the Royal Albert Hall. A very special group of artists is planned for the charity’s 30th anniversary.

Stereophonics and Paul Weller will begin the event on March 25th with a co-headline slot where the Tanzact Groove Armada will perform the following evening on March 26th.

On March 27th, Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds will be on stage. The Oasis singer has performed several times and also created the bill in 2013. The house will almost certainly be destroyed when Nile Rodgers and CHIC arrive on March 29 for the closing party.

Tickets are on sale here on Friday. More shows and guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Roger Daltrey, a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, said, “We have some incredible artists on the 2020 program again and I can’t thank them enough for giving up their time for the Teenage Cancer Trust.”

“Since its first appearance in 2000, audiences have raised millions to fund nurses, support teams, and special teenage cancer trust medical centers that have helped young people cope with unimaginably difficult times.”

“Without the Teenage Cancer Trust, these specialist services would simply not be there. I’ve seen firsthand the difference this support has made to so many young people with cancer over the years, and I’m extremely proud to be part of the Teenage Cancer Trust team. ‘

“Everyone who has helped us is a hero in my book, and I want to thank everyone who has brought us so far.”

