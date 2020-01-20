Noel Gallagher announces homecoming shows in Manchester

advertisement

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced two homecoming shows in Manchester as part of a series of appearances, including appearing at the Royal Albert Hall.

Gallagher and his band will perform two nights in Noel’s hometown Manchester on the stage of the O2 Apollo Manchester on March 24th and 25th.

In addition to the two exciting nights in the city that Oasis has worked on, Gallagher and the Soaring Birds will perform at the famous Royal Albert Hall.

Gallagher will arrive at the legendary venue as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust’s benefit concerts on March 27 and add a little rock and roll to Friday night. Stereophonics, Paul Weller, Groove Armada and Nile Rodgers are also on the program of the series.

Tickets for all three shows will be available on Friday September 24th at 9:30 am GMT and are available here.

The band is also preparing for the release of the EP Blue Moon Rising, in which Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds take an interesting new direction with their sound. It contains current singles and remixes of the title track.

The album, which will be released on March 6, also features the song “Wandering Star”, released earlier this year, with a video in which Irishman Stephen Graham plays a leading role.

