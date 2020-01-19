Nobody, not even Leonardo DiCaprio, can explain the origin

advertisement

It’s amusing that a decade after its release, Inception still confuses people left and right about what really happened during the end. The film was a great journey all the way, forcing people to wonder what was real and to think about whether the characters were in the dream landscape or in reality, because the overlay of dreams was even more confusing than the most confused spy film could ever hope for. However, when you think about how the human mind works and how it wants to defend itself from outside influences, it becomes a little easier to tell when the dream unfolds and when the team is in the real world where people are not tend to act in a way that contradicts their own existence, in other words, to transform themselves into a beehive that wants to drive out an intruder, but the one scene that has plagued so many people and even includes Chris Agar from ScreenRant sounds like he’s a bit ambiguous, ends with Cobb finally being allowed to be with his kids again and yet questioning the reality of the moment. In this scene, he pulls out his top and sets it in motion, and from there speculations arise as to whether he’s back in reality or whether he’s still in a dream.

This was a masterpiece by Christopher Nolan, who is quite well known for how he tries to stumble the audience in his own playful way. There are still many who would insist that Cobb is in a dream, as the top still rotates when the screen goes black, but many people, whether they think one way or another, miss the bigger picture: Cobb is that no matter. He walks away from the top while it’s still spinning as if it doesn’t matter and he’s just happy to be where he is. This is Nolan’s version of a happy ending, if you can believe it, or at least it seems that Cobb is less concerned with whether he is in a dream or not and is just happy to be where he is right now located. The paranoia that he has had throughout the film at this point in whether it is in a dream or in the real world is gone and he can relax knowing that he is with his children and simple can be at peace for a while. The National’s Chris Newbould had more to say on the subject.

One might think that Nolan and even Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the character, might have contributed to it, but none of them can really say it, since they are on the road right now and you couldn’t be sure that they would find a way or the other say if Cobb is really where it needs to be or if the other shoe will fall at some point. What some people realize at this point is that it is not that important because the whole idea was to get people to think and leave the film open for interpretation, as Nolan likes to do. Some people have actually expressed a negative opinion of this, as an open end does not meet their need to close the store and continue. This is really a shame, because as an author it is not always what it should be if he bows a little with everything and says: “It is done!”. A good story will go from start to finish, leaving a person breathless and possibly wanting more in the end, but in a great story the same person will think about different elements in the story for months, if not years later, and only think about what is real happened to different characters and whether the situations they saw or read were completed or if something was missing. That’s what Inception is about, and why it works at such a high level, letting a person guess, while at the same time encouraging them to think of different ways the film could have ended up, even if those ways were controversial and not generally agreed. Minnie Wright from the Express also had more to say about the film.

In my personal opinion and that of many people who have seen the film, the top started to fall, which would indicate that Cobb was indeed back in the real world. In a dream, the top delivered a perfect, even spin that didn’t stall in any way, but in the real world it had to lose momentum and start to tumble a bit. If you look closely, it only started a split second before the end credits. It’s a theory anyway.

