Carly Pearce feels the loss of her producer Busbee more than she prepares to release her new album, which was the last full project he has ever worked on. In a recent interview, the country singer-songwriter revealed that his sudden death in September 2019 was a shock because his illness was not apparent when they worked together.

Busbee – real name Michael James Ryan – died at the age of 43 after an outstanding multi-genre career as a songwriter and producer, whose credits included Maren Morris and Keith Urban. He worked with Pearce on their upcoming self-titled second album, shortly before he was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called glioblastoma. He died only months later.

“Nobody knew,” Pearce says to the American songwriter. “He had some signs of forgetfulness, but then he had the seizure in July and nine weeks later he was dead. This is the last full record he submitted. He submitted it ten days before the seizure.”

Pearce mourns his loss even more than she prepares to release the album.

“I have a feeling that we both felt that this album would really put my flag in the ground and hopefully take me to the next level,” she tells PopCulture. “And we had so much fun doing this. I just told him in the last two records and since the beginning of Every Little Thing he has helped me find my voice. He has helped me to do my art find. He helped me get it. ” My dream and I’m just forever grateful for it and really, really proud of what we did. “

Pearce hopes that her new album will “be part of his legacy” and plans to continue the lessons he taught her during their time together. She even plans to use the same team that they worked with on their future albums.

“It is important to me because I would not have changed producers,” she explains. “He was my type. So just make sure I keep his legacy alive in different ways, the way that I can control.”

Carly Pearce will be released on Friday (February 14th). The first single on the album, a duet with Lee Brice entitled “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, is currently on country radio.

