A bond is a tax.

The “yes” to Proposition 51 saved $ 9 billion in 2016 in a “2016 State School’s Facility Fund”. the allocations:

– $ 3 billion to build new facilities

– $ 500 million to provide school facilities for charter schools

– $ 3 billion for school facility modernization

– $ 500 million for vocational / technical training programs

– $ 2 billion for community colleges.

The total cost of the bonds? $ 17.6 billion for repayment. Interest of $ 8.6 billion. This one bond costs taxpayers $ 500 million a year.

This year, the US state of California announced Proposition 13, another measure for school bonds, for $ 15 billion. with another school loan in 2022 (whose dollar amount has not yet been determined). Proposition 13 approves $ 5.2 billion for 12 preschool modernizations.

No to measure A.

There was already enough funding for the Ukiah Unified School District to get the job done, as described in their two shiny and very expensive mailers. In the future, an additional $ 5.2 billion will be available through Prop. 13 (Californians like to vote for school bonds), with more money expected to be available in 2022.

For those of us who pay property taxes here, 5 cents per $ 100 estimated value

It doesn’t seem that much until you do the math. The average home price in Ukiah is $ 368,395. The tax added to your property taxes is an additional $ 184 a year, in addition to the school and college bonds that you have already included on your tax bill. For me, that would bring my total to $ 600. Which is over 1/5 of my tax bill. It is interesting to sit and count on your tax bill.

I believe the school district should use the administrative capital we pay to find money that is already available from California taxpayers to modernize schools, improve security, and support vocational / technical training stands.

I think it is less than honest to imply that the state of California can take money from school districts: “To offset the resulting loss of property tax revenue, the state has increased its support and responsibility for funding schools away from local school districts relocated. Today California is one of 19 state governments that provide most of the school funding. “- School Funding, Public Policy Institute of California.

UUSD, do your job. Receive the government funds that are already available to us for the specific projects you would like to undertake to improve our student body. A public-private partnership between the parties involved may be an excellent alternative solution for the modernization of physical education facilities. And please remove the thought that we are an open and endless ATM.

No to measure A.

-Gail Dammuller, Ukiah