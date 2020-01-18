No, there is no flooding of illegal Indians or tanker fires in Dubai - News

advertisement

I discuss the subject and provide context to underline the recent handling of two news items about Dubai.



Yes, the roads in Dubai were flooded last week thanks to some record rainfall, but gossip journalism would make you believe that rocket-hit oil tankers were on fire near a Dubai beach or that waves of trick visas are flooding Indian migrants rinsing, being fooled by working for free by dark employers.

Students at journalism schools receive a valuable and extremely important lesson early in their programs: non-editorial publishing when reporting. It’s that simple. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it is for the uninitiated editors to “give a personal opinion, especially when you should only provide a report of the facts.”

Objective reporting is fact-based journalism and a news report must not leave room for editorial content or context. For this there are columns (such as this one) and opinion pieces where the reader is aware that the author offers her / his opinion on a subject – and that opinion is subjective.

Combining the two – a fact-based report with a subjective opinion – is like mixing tea and coffee. It leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Let’s take a not-so-recent but popular example of how senior journalist Elise Labott, when the CNN correspondent for global affairs, published a tweet editorial. On November 19, 2015, the House of Representatives of the United States approved a bill that would suspend the program that would allow Syrian and Iraqi refugees to comply with a strict security requirement to enter the US. Labott tweeted the headline of the story – “House passes bill that could limit Syrian refugees,” along with a link from the story.

But without any distinction she added a sentence – “Statue of Liberty bows head in fear” – to the headline in her tweet, which is the actual headline editorial. Labott received a two-week suspension for her indiscretion, which she accepted after apologizing for the blunder (not the opinion). The point is that journalists – whether reporters or subs or editors – must do everything to present flawless facts – even if they disagree with those facts.

When dissecting and discussing the issue and its circumstances, while most journalists said they shared their opinion, those with family tree publishers also publicly agreed with CNN’s call. “Handiness, mind you, is not just a matter of journalistic principle for CNN. It’s a business necessity,” wrote Erik Wemple, a media critic at the Washington Post. “(w) if you put aside the understandably passionate debate about the refugees, it’s not even a close call. Labott clearly broke an agreement she had with her employer,” Jesse Singal wrote in New York Magazine, where he was an employee the time.

While reporting on a hunting fire near the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, the newspaper in question added the US-Iran spit as context, suggesting that an anxiety / conflict angle to what the same news item had previously mentioned was a fire caused by a defective engine on a yacht in maintenance. Once those facts have been established (as is clearly shared by the emirate's civil defense officials), there is no longer any room to make it editorial by suggesting that "it could come from an oil tanker or a passenger ship" or that " tensions run high between Iran and the United States "or that" the US government blamed Iran last year for explosions that have damaged several oil tankers off the coast of the UAE. "

Another article – same news line, a few days before the hunting fire incident – seems to create the impression that a huge and growing number of Indians are illegally employed by unscrupulous employers in the UAE through a new visa. “Tourist visa scam is holding Indian migrants in abusive jobs in the UAE,” the tabloid-like headline shouted, even though the third sentence of the news article claims that the reporter had no idea of ​​the extent of the so-called scam. “The extent of the problem is unknown, because visiting visas do not occur in the migration or employment registration of India or the UAE,” the report said.

Leaving aside the ‘estimates’, the only citable data in the article – that the UAE houses three million Indian migrants and that the official complaints from all Indian overseas workers (not just in the UAE) have been in the last three times tripled to 600 years – don’t really have a direct cause-effect connection. In addition, the increase in formal complaints may be due to the fact that the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has really been active on social media in recent years, encouraging distressed workers to contact them.

Anyway, the point is that Dubai is neither flooded with illegal Indians nor oil tankers plowing near the beaches of Dubai (let alone being hit by Iranian rockets). That’s a lot of tea mixed with coffee. Journalism practitioners should also take into account the other equally important lesson they may have learned during their student days: put it in doubt.

