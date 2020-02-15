Xenophobia reaches new heights and spreads faster than the virus itself.



China and the rest of the world are struggling to curb the spread of the novel corona virus. Infections close to the 70,000 mark and deaths exceed the 1,500 mark. Nevertheless, there are many stories about solidarity, courage and steadfastness. Communities connect in times of crisis, which helps people in need. The song of Wuhan jiayu (Wuhan, go on) has become a collective war cry against despair and depression in the once bustling capital of the Chinese province of Hubei. Around 8:00 p.m. local time, residents of the Wuhan high-rise apartment blocks in quarantine shout slogans of support to their neighbors. The solemn example of community solidarity is no different from what we saw during the 2018 Kerala floods or the recent Australian bushfires. The crisis brings out the best in some of us.

Forwarded “jokes” and social media memes seem to blame the people of Wuhan in particular and China in general for the virus. The viral video “Eat Chinese Bat Soup” and its results are a symbol of sinophobia, which is rapidly gaining ground worldwide. Despite videos and extraordinary coverage of the very agonizing struggles of the citizens of Wuhan – typical of the echo of Jiayu – people with Asian characteristics have become ignorant targets of discrimination and abuse.

Racism and discrimination have always existed. People have always discriminated against those who don’t look like them. Prejudices and prejudices against ethnic groups and communities are deeply rooted. We all agree that it is downright unfortunate to talk about all Indians as dirty or all Egyptians as bad drivers or all colored people as criminals. And yet the bigotry continues to gain ground worldwide.

People with over 200 nationalities live and work in harmonious UAE, where cases of racism are limited. But news from certain other areas isn’t that encouraging. Groundless rumors have negatively affected children, workers, families, and businesses in several schools, offices, shopping centers, and Chinatowns. An Insta contribution from an established university on the west coast of the United States seemed to justify xenophobic responses to Asian students as “common” and “normal” before a social media setback forced them to delete it and publish an apology.

Last week, the World Health Organization finally gave the disease caused by the 2019 nCoV virus a name: COVID-19. The WHO has clear guidelines for deciding on the nomenclature of a disease. It cannot refer to people, groups of people or geographic locations that can be stigmatizing. Despite all these care and guidelines, it is almost a matter of course that Wuhan residents are associated with the virus and the associated stigma for at least some time. Big Pharma needs to find a cure and find ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 quickly. But we – you and I – have to find it within ourselves to stop the more rapidly spreading virus, the virus of racism.