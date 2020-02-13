A large group from the Indian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates, led by senior Indian diplomats and temple priests, attended the event.



Khaleej Times has learned that steel reinforcements are not used in the construction of the BAPS Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple. The BAPS Hindu Mandir had its first concrete casting ceremony for its raft foundation, which took place on Thursday, February 13th at 6:00 p.m. on the temple grounds in Abu Dhabi.

At the ceremony, 3,000 cubic meters of concrete mix, 55 percent fly ash, was poured once, making the Mandir foundation green in comparison to most concrete mixes used worldwide.

“This unique blend does not contain any steel reinforcement that follows the traditional old stone architecture used for religious stone buildings in India,” said the Mandir officials.

A large group from the Indian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates, led by senior Indian diplomats and temple priests, attended the event.

BAPS ‘Brahmavihari Swami and Akshaymunidas Swami held in the presence of Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Vipul, Indian Consul General in Dubai, and Dr. Omar Al-Muthanna, CEO of the Community Development Authority, made special prayers for the project.

Brahmavihari Swami said: “Our spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj performed the Shilanyas Vidhi on April 20, 2019. Today we start with the unique Mandir raft, which was built using a combination of ancient technology and modern instrumentation.”

Pavan Kapoor, the Indian ambassador to the UAE, said. “I can only say that I have to pay tribute to my predecessor, who supported this initiative, and above all to the government of the United Arab Emirates, in order to make this enormous and very generous decision not only to donate the country but to the temple to issue the first license. “”

Dr. Omar Al-Muthanna, Chairman of the Community Development Authority, said before the meeting, “It is always positive to inject religious people into our community regardless of their religion, and this is our commitment to you. The BAPS Hindu Mandir has come for years to us Before a dream and day after day, this dream becomes a reality.

The Mandir will be the first and only stone structure of this type, with more than 300 high-tech sensors embedded on 10 different levels to provide active data on stress, pressure, temperature and seismic events online for the next 50 years.

Once the raft foundation has solidified, the remaining foundation features are completed in separate steps. The masonry for the Mandir is modeled by experienced craftsmen in India and then shipped to the UAE to be put together like a complex puzzle. Then the first hand-carved stones will arrive and the temple will slowly take shape layer by layer over the next months and years.

The mandir is expected to be completed around 2022.

[email protected]

Staff reporter