advertisement

Kozhikode: Congress leader Kapil Sibal finds it unconstitutional that a state says it will not implement the Citizenship Change Act (CAA). It’s going to be a problem, he said during a session on “The Idea of ​​India” at the Kerala Literature Festival on Saturday.

“This is national law, we cannot score political points,” Sibal told senior journalist John Brittas.

“You must know that if the CAA is adopted, no state can say that I will not implement it. That is not possible … You can resist it. You can adopt a resolution in the General Assembly and ask the Central Government to say that you are withdrawing it, “he noted. But a state that said it would not implement the legislation would “cause more difficulties”. Asked about the ongoing tug of war between Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government, Mr. Sibal said that Mr. Khan should read the Indian constitution.

advertisement

“So what we have to do is come together politically. Fight this fight and let the congress take the lead, “said Mr. Sibal. He also admitted that the opposition had to get her act together, and that had failed. “A body will come out of the population of this country to lead the movement,” he said. However, the senior congress leader claimed that regional parties with national ambitions were one of the biggest problems that such a movement would face.

Mr Sibal said that the young people who were part of the anti-CAA campaign had no political agenda. They were there because of the lack of future that they themselves see here, he said.

The leader of the congress compared the country to a car whose three bands, the executive, the legislator and the media, were not functioning. The fourth band, the judiciary, he said, works occasionally. Mr. Sibal also suggested that there should be a better model for the media to dismantle the link with industry. This was because the industry depended on the government, which can control it, he added.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement