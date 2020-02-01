Advertisement

A fake headline was added to Photoshop in a real KT news gallery that was released on January 30th.



A photoshopped screenshot of a news article that falsely explains that schools will be closed for coronavirus outbreaks as of February 2 is circulating on social media platforms.

The headline of the fake news article was (obviously) changed to a real one: “In pictures: UAE residents take precautionary measures against the corona virus,” published on January 30. The fake heading has a wrong comma and a period at the end of it – both are unforgivable errors, as is common in the Khaleej Times.

The real KT article talked about how the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention assured residents that there was nothing to worry about as the virus situation was under control. A Chinese family of four who are infected is the only confirmed case in the United Arab Emirates, according to the ministry.

The screenshot of the current gallery that KT published. You can see it here.

As the Khaleej Times reported on Thursday, some schools in the UAE are raising awareness of the corona virus as a precaution, but stressing that parents should not panic because the schools are “completely safe”. (No need to panic: how schools in the UAE are raising awareness of the corona virus)

The World Health Organization declared the new corona virus a global emergency when China reported on Friday that the death toll had risen to 213 with nearly 10,000 infections.

Pakistan’s @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL unmasks rumors that schools in Dubai will be closed over the novel #coronarvirus. This fake news was also scrapped by the Khaleej Times on Friday morning. Read the detailed report here: https://t.co/hmn6YK7uEa pic.twitter.com/9pK7gDL2ag

– Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes), January 31, 2020

