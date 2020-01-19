No royal titles, no public funding, and 5 other changes the couple will make

advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but Queen Elizabeth II’s statement on Saturday made it clear that there will be no “gentle” Megxit. Instead, the spouses will no longer use their HRH titles when they start their new life outside of the royal family. The Sussexes had already announced plans to live abroad and wanted to “resign” “older” roles in the royal family.

The exact definition of “step back” remained a mystery until Saturday’s Buckingham Palace statement. It is now clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer “working” members of the royal family. In fact, they are in no way tied to the family, but have promised to “preserve Her Majesty’s values”.

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family,” the Queen said. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have faced through intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.”

“I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a member of the family,” the statement continued. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

Read on for a breakdown of changes. Harry, Markle and their son Archie will be seen shortly.

No Official Military Appointments

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thank Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support as they move on to the next chapter in their lives,” begins Harry and Markle. “As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they must step down from their royal duties, including official military appointments.”

Harry had held the title of “Captain General of the Royal Marines” as the successor to the Duke of Edinburgh since December 2017, reports The Daily Mail. He served in the British military for a decade and has traveled to Afghanistan twice. His career ended in June 2015, but he continued to support the military.

Harry will also have to resign as Commodore in Chief Small Ships and Diving in the Royal Navy and Honorary Air Commandant at RAF Honington in Suffolk.

no longer receive public funding

“You will no longer receive public funds for royal duties,” Harry and Markle’s statement continued.

This means that they no longer receive funds from the Sovereign Grant, the money that the royal family receives from the British government. This was one of the few points made very clear in the statement released by the couple earlier this month.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very proud of their work and are committed to continuing their charitable efforts and founding new ones,” the previous statement said. “They also value the ability to earn a professional income, which is prohibited to them in the current structure, which is why they chose to become members of the royal family with financial independence.”

the maintenance of patronages and associations without representation of the queen

In the third paragraph of Markle and Harry’s statement, they said they would continue to support private charities without directly representing Harry’s grandmother.

“With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations,” the statement said. “Although they can no longer officially represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold Her Majesty’s values.”

You will not use the HRH titles

Next, the couple pointed out that “they will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer members of the royal family”. However, it doesn’t mean that they will actually lose them. In other words, the two are not called “their royal highnesses”.

You will be reimbursed the cost of restoring Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Markle plan to “pay back the Sovereign Grant to renovate Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their home in the UK.”

After the couple decided to move to Frogmore Cottage, which is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, they spent an estimated £ 2.4m to repay them. They will continue to use the cottage as their British home, but will have to pay the queen rent, Buzzfeed notes.

It is estimated that Harry received £ 10 million ($ 13 million USD) from his mother’s estate, Princess Diana, in 2014. When his great-grandmother, the queen mother, died in 2002, he inherited about £ 7 million ($ 9 million USD). Markle’s estimated net worth is $ 5 million, thanks to her acting career.

New security measures

One part of the declaration, which is understandably ambiguous, is the Sussexes’ security plans.

“Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security precautions,” the statement said. “There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security.”

changes will start in spring 2020

Finally, the new statement states that the changes will start in spring 2020. However, they have already initiated the process as reports have it that some royal Frogmore Cottage employees have been reassigned. They reportedly spent time in a $ 14 million villa in Vancouver while Megxit negotiations were ongoing in the UK.

