The national health care system of Tamil Nadu is good and there is no chance to privatize the district hospitals in the state, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Friday.

In response to a question about NITI Aayog’s decision to connect private medical colleges with functional district hospitals via the Public Private Partnership model, he said the state government should not look at it yet. “But there is no chance of privatization in our state,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event to launch the Apollo Institute of Spine Surgery and spinal surgery robot.

A “challenge” has arisen in Tamil Nadu’s plan to add four new medical colleges in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Kancheepuram. Although the technical evaluation committee of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has nodded the four colleges, the minister awaits the final decision of the competent committee.

The state was given the nod last year for the establishment of nine new medical colleges with 60% financing from the center and 40% financing from the state. Although the minister did not reveal details of what the challenge was, he mentioned the criterion that had to be met in order to get the last nod.

The minister said the tender process for the nine new medical colleges had been completed, and the Chief Minister would soon lay the foundation stones.

The government also installs 10 linear accelerators for cancer treatment in state hospitals for an amount of £ 24 crore each. “The Chief Minister will launch the facility on January 28 at Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar and Government Royapettah Hospital. The equipment will be installed in phases at the remaining sites,” he said.

The Chief Minister will also commission Tower-3, a block for outpatient departments that has incurred an amount of £ 100 crore, next month at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Along with it, a new block for rheumatology, a linear accelerator and PET would also be inaugurated, he added.

