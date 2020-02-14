TOKYO (AP) – The organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games and the International Olympic Committee announced on Friday that there is no “Plan B” for the 2020 Games, which will open in just over five months and due to a virus outbreak in neighboring China.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 64,000 people worldwide with nearly 1,400 deaths in China, but only one in Japan, where anxiety increases with so much attention to the outbreak.

“Certainly, the advice we received externally from the WHO (World Health Organization) is that there is no reason to make contingency plans, cancel the games, or postpone the games,” said John Coates, head of an IOC inspection team, over a two-day period Visit dominated by the virus problem.

The organizers of Coates and Tokyo Olympic answered eleven questions at a press conference on Friday. All 11 dealt with the virus or the presence of Chinese athletes at 19 remaining test events in Japan, or with Chinese fans or repeated questions to confirm that the games would continue as planned.

A Japanese reporter asked the President of the Tokyo Organizing Committee, Yoshiro Mori, if there would be “organizational changes” in the way the games were held, given that the games were taking place.

“No, no at this point. We don’t think of such a possibility, “said Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, in Japanese.

Mori, Coates and CEO Toshiro Muto looked dejected at a main table and essentially kept asking the same question over and over again.

“We can confirm that Tokyo will stay on track in 2020,” Coates said in his opening speech.

A CNN reporter asked Coates if he was 100% confident that the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead and open on July 24.

Coates spoke positively about closely monitoring Chinese athletes and optimistic about their eventual presence in Tokyo, where they would likely host a team of 600 athletes – one of the largest delegations.

“We continue to monitor, especially the Chinese who will come here,” said Coates. “You will find that most of the Chinese teams are not in China. These are the athletes and officials. “

He didn’t offer any specific numbers.

Others outside the Olympic circle are unsure of the course of the virus outbreak.

“Honestly, there is no guarantee that the Olympic Games outbreak will end as we have no scientific basis to say this,” said Shigeru Omi, former WHO Regional Director and Japan Infectious Disease Expert Thursday.

“So there is no point predicting a time for the end,” he added. “We should assume that the virus has already spread to Japan. People should understand that we cannot rely solely on border controls to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Mark Woolhouse, professor of epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh, told The Associated Press in an email: “I don’t think anyone can predict the state of affairs in late summer right now.”

“A little word of caution,” he added. “Influenza is considered a winter infection in the northern hemisphere. When we came across a new strain in 2009/10 – a pandemic strain or swine flu – we saw cases in the summer months.”

This is not particularly good news, in which many speak of the hot, humid summer in Tokyo taking its toll on the virus.

The AP requested but declined an interview with Dr. Richard Budgett, the medical and scientific director of the IOC, who was in Tokyo for the meetings.

The dynamic growth of the Olympic Games makes it difficult to change the schedule.

About 73% of the IOC’s $ 5.7 billion revenue in a four-year Olympic cycle comes from broadcasting rights from broadcasters such as NBC and NHK in Japan. Delaying the Olympic Games by two months would conflict with a number of sports broadcasts in North America: NFL, NBA, baseball, and college football.

It’s also about millions of tickets sold, flights and hotels booked, and $ 3 billion of local sponsorship sold in Japan, with advertisers expecting some results in their spending.

A reporter from the Chinese news agency Xinhua asked whether Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba – an important Olympic sponsor – is free to come to the Olympic Games, even though he is from one of the two provinces and most of all from the virus.

“Depends on where he’ll go on vacation before coming here,” Coates said, making one of the few jokes of the night. “Whoever it is must comply with the rules of the Japanese (immigration) authorities.”

