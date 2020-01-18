No more single-use plastic bottles on Dubai golf courses - News

advertisement

The environmentally friendly campaign is aimed at eliminating 785,000 plastic bottles that are used annually on the Dubai golf courses.



The Dubai Golf has launched a campaign without plastic to say goodbye to all single-use plastic bottles on the five golf courses. All members and visitors go further in the field of sustainability and instead receive a reusable aluminum water bottle as part of a partnership with Dell Technologies.

The environmentally-friendly campaign is aimed at eliminating 785,000 plastic bottles used annually on Dubai’s golf courses, which means more than 1.2 million grams of less carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere. To place the green impact in the right context, 785,000 plastic bottles set up would be 200 times larger than the Burj Khalifa or the distance from Dubai to Abu Dhabi!

Dubai Creek Golf Club, Emirates Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates will all participate in the plastic-free campaign.

Players who push to make their new premium aluminum bottles a permanent part of their golf bag, regularly placed water igloo stations offer opportunities for refilling and hydration on Dubai Golf Courses.

Christopher May, CEO of Dubai Golf, said: “Sustainability is an important pillar of Dubai Golf’s ethical principles and our reusable bottle campaign in collaboration with Dell Technologies is an important milestone to remove single-use plastic from our golf courses.

“With world-renowned courses that host international tournaments, we have a responsibility to set a precedent for sustainable practices within the golf industry. We will continue to implement initiatives that comply with our conscious policies and look forward to a greener future , “he added.

Mohammed Amin, senior vice president at Dell Technologies, said: “We are very excited about the collaboration, our first in the Middle East region. We chose Dubai Golf because their vision is perfectly aligned with ours – striving for a new direction to combine sustainability and technology in sport. We look forward to taking steps together towards a better future. “

Past campaigns

The successful Planet or Plastic campaign of Emirates Golf Club, which took place last December in collaboration with National Geographic, set a precedent for the initiative that led to a series of important changes over the past year – including a drastic reduction in the use of plastic straws, cups and bags, as well as the introduction of igloos, jugs and glass bottles at meetings and events.

In addition, Emirates Golf Club continued its move towards a sustainable future in March with the announcement that its 18-hole Faldo Course championship was the only course in the region that installed LED lighting technology. The club replaced its existing metal halide solution with LED lighting to improve the overall quality of light on the golf course, while energy savings were improved by 60 percent and CO2 emissions were reduced.

The above, combined with the current water bottle campaign with Dell Technologies, is another important step in Dubai Golf’s commitment to sustainability.

