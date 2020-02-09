According to a report, the government has removed surgical masks and gloves from the list of prohibited export goods.

Last month, the government banned the export of all types of personal protective equipment, including clothing and masks, that were used to protect people from airborne particles during the outbreak of the novel corona virus in China.

In its latest communication, the Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated: “… Objects such as surgical masks / disposable masks and all gloves with the exception of NBR gloves can be freely exported.”

However, it has been advised that the export of all other personal protective equipment, including N-95 and other equipment that comes with masks and gloves, should be prohibited for export.

