No Mickey Mouse parade while Shanghai Disneyland avoids his concerns - News

advertisement

The closure comes when China enters its almost lunar New Year holiday.



Shanghai Disneyland will close this weekend until further notice due to a deadly virus outbreak that has infected hundreds of people in China, the amusement park said on Friday.

advertisement

The closure comes when China enters its almost week-long Lunar New Year holiday and Mickey Mouse’s house has prepared special “Year of the Mouse” celebrations for its guests.

But the park and resort said on its website that it would close temporarily from Saturday “in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and to ensure the health and safety of its guests and staff”.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and stay in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date after confirmation,” it said, adding that guests who had purchased tickets or booked a resort hotel would be reimbursed.

advertisement