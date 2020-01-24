No injuries were reported when Rocks Rd piles hit the sea

advertisement

Roasting faster

Road cones and police band mark the area that appears to have been hit by an unknown motorist along Rocks Rd.

Part of the chain fence along the Rock Rd of Nelson has been removed, but fortunately no vehicles or people appear to have landed in the sea.

A section of 5 meters from the seawall fence was missing Friday morning at the junction of Richardson St with caution tape around the area.

A police spokeswoman said that around 9.30 pm a report was received from members of the public on Thursday that two bollards and chains were missing in the area and had fallen into the sea

The police went to the scene, but could not find any sign of a vehicle or people who needed help or had entered the water.

“People were worried about what had happened there, but it seems to be nothing special.”

Nelson City Council communications consultant James Murray confirmed that the incident had also been brought to his attention and said that contractor Nelmac was working on a repair on Friday.

