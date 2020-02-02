Advertisement

The Indian budget 2020-21 caused a lot of confusion on the matter.



The Indian household redefined non-resident indians (NRIs) on Saturday as those who stay 240 days abroad, saying that a person who is not resident in a country and is not in India for so many days is only for the NRI – Get status taxed back home.

Minister of Finance Ajay Bhushan Pandey’s statement on the fringes of the household budget caused great confusion among Indian expatriates in the United Arab Emirates. Leading tax advisors, however, made it clear that an Indian holding a UAE visa is not taxed at home.

“You are resident in the United Arab Emirates under the double taxation treaties between India and the United Arab Emirates (DTAA) and hold a residence visa for the United Arab Emirates. For this reason, you will not be covered by the law proposed in today’s budget. It can be reminded that the double taxation agreement applies. ” The tax treaty between the United Arab Emirates and India was signed in 1993, “said HP Ranina, a lawyer who specializes in tax and currency management laws in India.

“We have made changes to the Income Tax Act that an Indian who has been out of the country for more than 182 days is no longer resident,” said Treasury Secretary Pandey. “Now he / she has to stay 240 days out of the country to avoid becoming a resident.”

A person who is not resident in any country and is 183 days (now more than 240 days from April 1, 2021) outside India just to maintain NRI status is considered to be resident in India and their world income is taxable. If a person lives in Dubai for 20 days, 30 days in the USA, 50 days in Europe, etc., it means that they have no permanent residence in a country. In this case, she is considered to be resident in India and her global income to be taxed as resident in India, tax adviser clarified.

Krishnan Ramachandran, CEO of Barjeel Geojit Securities, said: “With the valid DTAA for UAE and India, an NRI who holds a valid residence visa will not be taxed in India on income in the UAE for income tax purposes.”

Dixit Jain, general manager of The Tax Experts DMCC, supported a similar view:

“Given the great confusion and outrage among NRIs around the world, there was a simple clarification that only those who are outside of India could only maintain 182 days to claim NRI status and reap the benefits, are no longer valid This means that people who cannot prove their residence in a certain country and are not taxable in a certain country are considered to be taxable in India and their worldwide income is taxed in India.People who have a valid residence visa with economic No need to worry about relevance to this country. You only have to pay taxes on the income earned in India and no taxes on its total income. “

The lack of clarity about the tax structure received a lot of flak. Naveen Sharma, head of accounting for the Audit & Advisory Services focus group, said: “Many Indians based in the Gulf region are starting or expanding their business and it is common for them to spend a lot of time in their new business, but now they will have one more headache : Worry about your NRI status, because if you lose that status, your entire global income will be taxable. “

In addition, Indians who work in the Gulf States often visit India to look after their families and stay there for 4 to 6 months. Now they have to worry about NRI status, experts said. “These are backward-looking budget proposals that will worry the hardworking Indian population in the Gulf region. It is one of the worst budget proposals in the past 30 years, and the government should withdraw it immediately because it is against it.” Interest of hardworking Indian expats who transfer billions of dollars to India every year, “added Sharma.

Ashish Mehta, managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates, expressed his disappointment: “The Union budget 2020 can deter investments by NRIs, be it in companies or in private investments, because it has compromised the trust of non-residents Indians. NRIs can in their own Investments are investing country of residence and other countries and in this case the UAE tends to win. In the past NRIs have supported the government whenever foreign exchange reserves require cash inflow. I hope the government will reconsider this step. “

Sandhya D’Mello

Journalist. Period. My interests are business, finance and information technology. Before I came to the Khaleej Times, I worked with several leading publications in India, including the Economic Times.

