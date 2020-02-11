The initiative, which starts next week, aims to strike a balance between teaching and student activities.



The Department of Education announced on Tuesday, February 11th, the launch of the “My Optimum Time” initiative, which focuses on eliminating homework and taking action to ensure the best use of a student’s time.

The initiative, which starts next week, aims to strike a balance between teaching and student activities. This applies to public schools that follow the ministry’s curriculum.

The initiative includes bringing together two ongoing, non-stop sessions for a 90-minute session in Arabic, English, math, science, design, and technology, the ministry said.

Lubna Al Shamsi, Acting Managing Director of the School Operations, said: “Under the new system, school hours will not be affected and things will remain as usual.

“As of February 16, the initiative will be implemented at 256 state schools, including 23 schools in Dubai and 233 schools in Abu Dhabi.”

The course includes five minutes of mental stimulation, 50 minutes of teaching skills, and the rest of the time divided into different activities.

“The” My Optimum Time “initiative includes the opening of evening learning centers for teachers, where students have the opportunity to benefit from printed and electronic sources for an extended period of time,” said Al Shamsi.

According to the ministry, the new initiative will strike a balance between the student’s academic needs or studies and their daily family life, which is an integral part of their personal growth and development. The new system will also create more time for student club activities.

Ismail Sebugwaawo