In his Haaretz article of February 11, Gadi Taub tries to explain why a possible apartheid state in Israel should not be considered a sin. His basic assumption is that the world is moving from a global democracy to a more nationalist democracy.

If he summarized his article, Taub could say: I reject apartheid, but it is not generally rejected these days. There will be no boycotts or isolation. The world is now the US President Donald Trump, the British Boris Johnson and the Hungarian Viktor Orban and not the German Angela Merkel and the French Emmanuel Macron. The world will be able to accept such apartheid, and Israel will too, because any state that wants life will prefer to continue the occupation if the alternative risks collective suicide.

Taub’s arguments hardly hold water because they are based on two assumptions: firstly, that the world is moving towards ultra-nationalism and countries are careful to take binding moral positions, and secondly, that we are facing a Palestinian killing machine and which position we are taking also taking it will not change. Both assumptions are questionable. Technological progress, interpersonal communication, climate change, which requires international cooperation, and the global economy in the service of globalization are undermining the nation state.

The rise of democratic liberalism resulted from the horrors of World War II. The disgusting world of yesterday gave way to a universal, enlightened perspective. The pro-Soviet world has also disintegrated and is unable to cope with democracy, liberalism and the wealth of others. So we are experiencing a kind of counter-revolution. Global liberalism became more liberal, and when the Christian Church saw that its values ​​were trampled on, the Christian Church began a war with the political pipelines that still respect their authority. Autocratic regimes like that of Russian President Vladimir Putin are fighting the LGBT community and making millions of citizens unhappy.

U.S. President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017 JORGE SILVA / REUTERS

But that’s the picture today. It is not that of the future, not even of the near future. The future of the United States is not Trump, who has left his mark on the future. The walls Trump is trying to build will not change the globalization process – no wall can stop it. Europe could also go through a counter-revolution. The reality of globalization – in terms of technology, climate and economy – is resonating with young Europeans. Therefore, a global perception will triumph in the end.

As for the Palestinians, we have to understand that they are a people that is gradually evolving. There is already a cultural and technological elite that is expected to distance itself from the dogmatism of the past and make progress in building a foundation for dialogue. In today’s world, young Palestinians are ready to sacrifice their lives for the Palestinian people. And Israeli youth? Deaf should look at the data of the Israel Defense Forces on the decline in motivation. For many, military service has evolved from a sacred national mission to an onerous obligation.

In Taub’s world, Israeli Arabs’ right to vote could be denied after the nation state was declared. Why grant people who do not identify with the Jewish nation state the right to vote? But Israeli Arabs are highly motivated to exercise their right to vote. Even the possibility of joining a future coalition doesn’t shock anyone.

I don’t think Taub is wrong in all of his assumptions, but I am convinced that he is misinterpreting the direction of things in his efforts to bet on a future world that accepts apartheid. It’s just the opposite, deaf – just the opposite.