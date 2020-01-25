No Foul for Traveling: William & Mary, ODU, NSU men's hoops at home for international players

advertisement

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – International basketball players for men are not uncommon in Hampton Roads.

Between Old Dominion, William & Mary and Norfolk State, their combined rosters consist of eight international players representing six different countries.

The Tribe is home to Miodrag Dronjak (Serbia), Rainers Hermanovskis (Latvia), Andy Van Vilet (Belgium) and Miguel Ayesa (Spain). ODU is the home of two Greek players, Dimitris Karaiskos and Alfis Pilavios. Greece is also represented on the NSU roster by Efstatios Kalogerias, while Yoro Sidibe gives the Spartans a Senegal connection.

Despite playing basketball for most of their lives, there was an adjustment period when it came to playing basketball in the United States.

“It’s a bit more physical in the United States,” said Chief Coach Dan Fischer. “Abroad you are talking about much more skill, quite fluent, so I think adaptation by getting used to playing through a little more contact and the game that something else is played is probably the biggest adaptation the boys are facing “

“There are larger bodies here, they are more talented players, the physicality is much higher here,” said ODU, Alfis Pilavios.

While the athletes adapted to a different style of basketball, they adapted to much more outside the field.

The way people interact with each other varies from country to country, and Andy Van Vilet from William & Mary soon learned that introductions in the US took place differently from his home country, Belgium.

“In Belgium if you are amazing, you actually kiss each other on the cheek,” said Van Vilet. “My coach who recruited me at the time, Bo Ryan, I met him and his wife and I kissed his wife on the cheek. He thought,” What are you doing? Do you want to steal my wife? “I was like no, you are not here? He said: No, we are just hugging here. It was pretty awkward, but I learned the hard way.”

Yoro Sidibe from Norfolk State had to adapt to the way Americans use eye contact. In his home country of Senegal, it is rude to look those older than you straight in the eye while they talk to you.

“Here it is mandatory, when the coaches talk, you have to look him in the eye,” Sidibe said. “That’s how he knows you’re focused. It’s a little disrespectful at home.”

